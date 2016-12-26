Family finds cat stuck in truck

Last week, Lance Gallimore noticed a cat outside in the snow near his home at Fort Drum, New York.

"Every time I would get closer, she would just run off or wander off," said Gallimore. "I just aasumed that she had frozen to be honest."

A few days later they were driving down Interstate 81 to Roanoke to see family. When they stopped at a gas station to fill up.

"Something told me to open the hood and when I opened the hood, sure enough, there she was," he said.

The very same cat he saw in New York was sitting under the hood.

"Me and her wrestled for a minute, but then we were able to get her into a cardboard box and we brought her here to the emergency vet," he said.

The kitten was dehydrated and had a few scratches. Gallimore said it's the best kind of Christmas gift.

"It really was a lot of people that helped this kitten have a second chance and I'm really thankful for that," he said.

Gallimore told me the kitten was adopted by a close family member yesterday.

