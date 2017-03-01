How a small device could change the lives of Type 1 Diabetics

When fire broke out at Mount Regis Center in Salem last December, one of the firefighters on scene was Dalton Baugess. The veteran firefighter is also a Type 1 Diabetic.

"Several weeks ago we had the fire at Mount Regis and not once did I have any issues," Baugess said.

He's talking about his blood sugar levels.

For this longtime firefighter, that wasn't always the case.

"We'd been in a fire and my blood sugar's dropped and I've had to take stuff out of my pocket and eat it real quick to bring my blood sugar back up," Baugess said.

He attributes the change to the artificial pancreas.

"It's a pretty awesome thing,'' Baugess said.

That awesome thing is a small device, smaller than many cellphones that Baugess wears on his belt loop.

The artificial pancreas, made by Medtronic, has been in clinical trials for the past couple of years. WDBJ7 reported on the groundbreaking research from the University of Virginia Medicial Center in 2014 where we spoke to a lead researcher. Dr. Sue Brown, an Assistant Professor at UVa. At that time, we asked Brown when it might be available to Type 1 diabetics to use in the real world.

Her answer: "That's the million dollar question."

But this past fall, the answer to that question came. The artificial pancreas received Food and Drug Administration approval and this Spring the device will be available to Type 1 Diabetics with a doctor's prescription. So how does Baugess already have his hands on one?

He and about 120 others nationwide took part in the clinical trials and have been using the device now for more than a year. Mary Lou Bruce, a retired math teacher from Salem, has also been in the clinical trials.

"I'm absolutely thrilled about the artificial pancreas," Bruce said. She showed us the device's display and pointed to a green line on a screen. "This green line, that's my blood sugar," Bruce said.

The device uses a sensor to monitor blood sugar in the tissue and an algorithm. It adds small drops of insulin into the blood when needed- backing off on insulin when it's not need. Bruce's blood sugar levels are proof it works.

"They are not spiking as much and going really high," Bruce said. "They definitely do not go low as much. When you are on an insulin pump or a regular insulin pump just doing injections that's not the case."

The majority of people in the study had lower A1C levels after using the artificial pancreas, which is a three-month average blood glucose level. If a person's blood sugar goes too high or too low the device alerts them. That constant monitoring by the device has changed lives.

For starters, Bruce said she sleeps better most nights.

"It gives me peace of mind," Bruce said.

Her husband said he sleeps better too.

"Oh it's made me a lot calmer just knowing that she has state of the art technology," Stewart Bruce said.

"I believe in it," Mary Lou Bruce said. "I am really excited about it."

"When you have a stable blood sugar you feel better," Baugess said.

"It's a good system and it's going to help a lot of people."

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation provides funding for research to help turn Type 1 into Type None. The JDRF Star City Denim and Diamonds Gala is coming up on March 18 at the Shenandoah Club in Roanoke.