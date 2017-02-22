Advertisement

McDonald’s to offer $1 sodas after customer visits decline

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2017 at 4:34 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McDonald’s is hoping $1 sodas can help draw more customers into its stores in the U.S. as it fights to reverse four years of declining visits.

The company says it plans to offer $1 sodas of any size for a limited time starting in April, with smoothies, frappes and shakes being sold $2. The deals, earlier reported by Bloomberg, come after McDonald's sales dipped 1.3 percent at established U.S. location in the last quarter of 2016. Customer visits declined for the fourth straight year in 2016 despite the fanfare over its all-day breakfast menu.

As it tries to step up the image of its food, McDonald’s is also trying to hold onto deal seekers. It’s an area it’s struggled with since getting rid of its popular Dollar Menu.

Most Read

Closure of SB 1-81 in Montgomery County at MM119.3... 8.23.21
I-81 in Montgomery County back open after chase and fatal shooting
7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA since Friday
Suzette George (right) shows WDBJ7's Rachel Schneider (left) the lease documents and...
Mystery: Woman wonders why lease was not renewed
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Highs return to the low 90s through late this week.
Another heat wave setting up this week

Latest News

Joshua Haynes mugshot
Judge revokes bond for Covington man charged in connection with Capitol attack
A few scattered showers and storms are possible with the big story being the heat and humidity.
Tuesday, August 24 - Evening Forecast
Teen arrested; two men sought for Lynchburg shooting
El Ranchero's new location in Blacksburg on Monday August 24, 2021.
El Ranchero opens second location in Blacksburg
The Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy (CASE) at James Madison University has...
JMU to host first annual Rocktown Energy Festival