Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Latest News

Legal

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
Copyright Complaint Info

About Us

Hometown Mentor

Updated: Feb. 20, 2020 at 1:30 PM EST
Do you have a teacher, coach or other community leader you feel deserves special recognition?

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST
Terms of service

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Privacy Policy

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:27 AM EST
Privacy policy

Latest News

WATCH: What it's like to work at WDBJ7

Updated: Jul. 5, 2019 at 11:24 AM EDT
Take a look at what it's like to work at WDBJ7 in the Roanoke-Lynchburg region of Virginia - from a reporter's perspective.

About Us

Tractor-trailer accident causes delays in Montgomery County

Updated: Jun. 9, 2019 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
By Sam Jackson
Traffic on Interstate 81 is being delayed due to a tractor-trailer accident near Salem.

About Us

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 9:02 AM EDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

About Us

Report: Online predators use teen app Tik Tok to solicit children

Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 at 5:22 AM EST
|
By Katey Roshetko
Child predators use the video sharing app to send and receive inappropriate videos to children.

About Us

Additional reward raises total to $20K in fugitive search

Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 at 6:11 PM EST
|
By WDBJ7 News Staff
A Bluefield, Virginia Police Officer was shot, and the search for the suspect is ongoing.

About Us

Sean Spicer to attend convocation during military week at Liberty

Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 at 3:25 PM EST
|
By Sam Jackson
Liberty University is hosting Military Emphasis week through Nov. 14, and the former White House press secretary is set to appear at an event.