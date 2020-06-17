Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MILITARY DEPLOYMENT

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — For Fort Bragg soldiers deploying to the Middle East, the usual pre-departure fanfare has been replaced with a mandatory two-week quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Married paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team are hunkering down at home before boarding a military transport to fly across the globe. Single soldiers, meanwhile, are quarantined in a secluded compound on base. The Department of Defense has been forced to adapt quickly to comply with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, while still maintaining a constant state of readiness. By Sarah Blake Morgan. SENT: 709 words.

XGR-TRANSPORTATION AUDIT

RALEIGH, N.C._The Republican-controlled North Carolina General Assembly could be heading toward another power struggle with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. A bill approved by two Senate committees on Wednesday would take away Cooper’s ability to appoint the at-large members on the state Board of Transportation. By Gary Robertson. SENT:600 words.

IN BRIEF:

—FLASH FLOODING_Heavy rains caused flash flooding in parts of North Carolina, leading to washed-out roads and bridges and prompting multiple water rescues.

—UNIVERSITY-BUILDING NAMES_The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is lifting a moratorium that had been in place since 2015 preventing the school from removing names on campus buildings that may be associated with slaveholders or white supremacy.

—COOPER-CABINET_Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet secretary leading the Department of Information Technology will leave the post just five months after getting sworn in.

—CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA_Government officials in North Carolina have voted for a measure that calls for the removal of two Confederate monuments in the city of Asheville.

—JOSEPHUS DANIELS-SCHOOL RENAMED_School leaders in North Carolina have voted to change of the name of a school that was named after a lifelong white supremacist and newspaper publisher.

VIRGINIA

CONFEDERATE STATUE TOPPLED-VIRGINIA

RICHMOND, Va. - Concrete barriers have been installed around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia’s capital city, hours after demonstrators tore down a different Confederate monument. The Virginia Department of General Services said it was erecting the barriers Wednesday morning to protect the safety of demonstrators and the structure. The action came shortly after protesters toppled the Howitzers Monument located near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus on Tuesday. It’s the third Confederate statue, and the fourth monument, to be torn down by demonstrators in Virginia following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck. SENT: 385 words.

WHITE NATIONALIST-DIVORCE DISPUTE

A judge in Montana has told white nationalist leader Richard Spencer that he faces two weeks in a county jail if he doesn’t reach a plan this week to pay off a legal debt stemming from his divorce case. By Michael Kunzelman. AP Photo. SENT: 750 words.

ELECTION 2020-LGBT RIGHTS

WASHINGTON - Democrats have flooded Twitter and email inboxes with praise for this week’s watershed Supreme Court decision shielding gay, lesbian and transgender people from job discrimination. Republicans have been mostly quiet. That ruling came just two days after a freshman GOP congressman who had officiated at a same-sex wedding lost his party’s nomination in a conservative Virginia district. The two developments underscore an election-year challenge facing the GOP: How can Republicans reconcile broad national support for LGBT protections, even among many Republicans, while some of the party’s die-hard conservative voters fervently oppose them? By Alan Fram. SENT: 947 words.

IN BRIEF:

—NEW AREA CODE_Consumers in southwest Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and other parts of Virginia may soon receive a new area code when they are assigned new phone numbers.

—AMERICA PROTESTS-ASHE MONUMENT_A statue of African American tennis legend Arthur Ashe on Richmond’s Monument Avenue has been vandalized with the words “White Lives Matter.”

—CHILD PORN CONVICT-INTERNET ACCESS_The superintendent at a Virginia shipyard is trying to get a judge’s permission to use the internet at work even though he was convicted of advertising videos of child pornography online.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

SAME-SEX PARENTS-CITIZENSHIP

SILVER SPRING, Md._A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the State Department must recognize that the daughter of a gay couple in Maryland has been a U.S. citizen since her birth in Canada via a surrogate last year. By Michael Kunzelman. AP Photo. SENT: 600 words.

WRONGLY IMPRISONED-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md._A Maryland board has approved settlements of nearly $2 million each for two men who were wrongly imprisoned for crimes they didn’t commit. By Brian Witte. SENT: 280 words.

REVENUE FORECAST

DOVER, Del._Delaware lawmakers will have a little more money to work with as they finalize a budget for the fiscal year that starts in two weeks. By Randall Chase. SENT: 525 words.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN

DARBY, Pa. - Joe Biden is returning to the battleground state of Pennsylvania as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee intensifies his criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Last week, Biden was in Philadelphia to unveil a multifaceted plan he said would gradually reopen the economy, increasing growth while not putting business owners or consumers at unnecessary risk. The former vice president promised that, if elected, he would guarantee testing for the virus and protective equipment to guard against its spread for people called back to work. Biden’s Wednesday appearance is in Darby, near the Philadelphia airport and about half an hour’s drive from his home in Wilmington, Delaware. By Will Weissert and Alexandra Jaffe. SENT: 675 words.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN MILITARY

WASHINGTON - The first openly gay Army secretary says he’s supporting Joe Biden for president. It’s the latest endorsement from a former military leader who had criticized President Donald Trump over his handling of anti-racism demonstrations. Eric Fanning held a variety of Navy and Air Force civilian positions and was Army secretary from 2016 to 2017. Fanning on Wednesday cited Biden’s “empathy” and “integrity” in engaging with members of the military. He says Biden will be a commander in chief “who leads the world’s greatest military by upholding its values.” He points to Biden’s early support of gays and lesbians. Former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Colin Powell endorsed Biden last week. Sent: 343 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TRUMP-LAFAYETTE SQUARE-LEGACY

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump has often emerged relatively unscathed from a seemingly endless stream of crises and controversies. But the forceful clearing of demonstrators from the park across from the White House has resonated like few others, prompting top military leaders and usually lockstep Republicans to distance themselves from the president. It is likely to claim a prominent place in Trump’s entry in the history books. It also could help shape an election less than five months away. Even the president and members of his inner circle have privately expressed worry that its impact could be lasting. By Jonathan Lemire. Sent: 1,033 words.

IN BRIEF:

—CHESAPEAKE BAY-DEAD ZONE_Researchers are predicting a slightly smaller-than-average oxygen dead zone in the Chesapeake Bay this year.

—GOSPEL ANNOUNCER KILLED_Police in Baltimore say they’ve charged a man with murder in the death of longtime Gospel radio announcer Tyra Womack.

—TEENS CHARGED-RACIST GRAFFITI_Police in Maryland have charged three teenagers after a drawing of a noose, the word “lynch” and a racial slur were found spray-painted across a building at a high school.

___

SPORTS

FBN--PANTHERS-SNOW’S TASK

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers new defensive coordinator Phil Snow has a monumental task ahead of him, returning the once proud Carolina defense to among the best in the league without retired linebacker Luke Kuechly. Carolina’s defense is coming off a season in which they allowed 29.4 points per game, the second-most in the league. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING: 600 words by 5 p.m.

___

