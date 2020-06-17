Miss Greater Richmond crowned Miss Virginia

A college student studying communication and minoring in dance and performing arts has been crowned Miss Virginia.

The Roanoke Times (http://bit.ly/28UUb4k ) reports Miss Greater Richmond, Michaela Sigmon, took the title Saturday night during a competition at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. She wins a $20,000 scholarship and will compete in the Miss America pageant, which will be held Sept. 11 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The 21-year-old Sigmon is a native of Chesapeake and a junior at Old Dominion University.

The first runner-up was Miss State Fair of Virginia, Harlie Dale. Dale graduated from Virginia Tech and earned a master’s degree from Liberty University. She receives an $8,500 scholarship.