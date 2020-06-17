Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 17.

Wednesday, Jun. 17 10:30 AM Dem Rep. Jennifer Wexton discusses transgender rights - Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton hosts a roundtable to call attention to the Trump Administration's 'ongoing efforts to undermine' the rights of transgender people. Other speakers include Center for American Progress LGBTQ Rights Director of Policy Sharita Gruberg, Transgender Law Center Redstone Legal Fellow Milo Inglehart, Human Rights Campaign Associate Legal Director Robin Maril and Equality Virginia Executive Director Vee Lamneck

Weblinks: http://wexton.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepWexton

Contacts: Amir Avin, Office of Rep. Jennifer Wexton, amir@jenniferwexton.com

Wednesday, Jun. 17 12:30 PM Elizabeth River Project unveils Next Wave Campaign via Facebook Live

Weblinks: http://www.elizabethriver.org/

Contacts: Susan Smith, ssmith@elizabethriver.org, 1 757 407 1406

Video and electronic press kit available at www.dropbox.com/sh/okecjrt4r3wnmmq/AABFwDn7YG4uqNZqNARVA3qba?dl=0 * EMBARGOED UNTIL 12:00 PM EDT ON 17 JUNE

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jun. 17 Northrop Grumman Corp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 18 10:15 AM Jill Biden on virtual campaign trail in Virginia and North Carolina for husband Joe - Former Second Lady Dr Jill Biden campaigns virtually in Virginia and North Carolina for husband presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, participating in a listening sessions on reopening schools with Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin and Richmond, VA, educators, students, and parents (10:14 AM EDT) and with Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Raleigh and Durham, NC, educators, students, and parents (1:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSclrGKpQ1xaRfZo8PS4Af39DALACWPHPJI1cytMaq9KOSh1-g/viewform *

Thursday, Jun. 18 - Sunday, Jun. 21 POSTPONED: American Association of University Professors Annual Conference on the State of Higher Education - POSTPONED: American Association of University Professors Annual Conference on the State of Higher Education * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Washington DC - Crystal City, 300 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aaup.org/aaup

Contacts: Gwendolyn Bradley, AAUP media, gbradley@aaup.org, 1 202 737 5900

Thursday, Jun. 18 Athenaeum Gallery reopens - Athenaeum Gallery reopens following its temporary closure due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with an exhibition of Elzbieta Sikorska. Capacity is limited and visitors are expected to wear face masks

Location: Athenaeum, 201 Prince St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nvfaa.org/

Contacts: Northern Virginia Fine Arts Association, admin@nvfaa.org

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 - Sunday, Jun. 21 The Nation's Gun Show - The Nation's Gun Show * Rescheduled from April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com

Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana the exceptions

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 19 9:00 AM CarMax Inc: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Celeste Gunter / Katharine Kenny, CarMax Inc Investor Relations, celeste_gunter@carmax.com, 1 804 935 4597

Friday, Jun. 19 CarMax Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Celeste Gunter / Katharine Kenny, CarMax Inc Investor Relations, celeste_gunter@carmax.com, 1 804 935 4597