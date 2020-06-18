Chase Rice to perform at Salem Memorial Ballpark

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -The Salem Civic Center announced Chase Rice will be performing at the Salem Memorial Ballpark Friday, August 14. They are only selling 3,500 tickets, even though the stadium holds room for 8,000 people. Organizers say this will allow for social distancing.

Face masks aren’t required, but will be strongly encouraged.

“Tickets will be electronic scanning, we’ve got plans in place to communicate with the ticket holders prior to the show to let them know what best practices are, to remind them, wear your mask, bring your hand sanitizer, stay 6 feet away. Let’s all be safe, have a good time, enjoy some great music,” Wendy Delano, director of civic facilities for the City of Salem, said.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.