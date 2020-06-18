Advertisement

Downtown Roanoke keeps flourishing, new apartments over Mast General Store

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Many are aware of the opening of the New Mast General Store in Downtown Roanoke, but did you know right above the store are brand new apartments?

"This building has been an item on many people's lists for many many years."

The Heironimus building in the heart of downtown Roanoke was originally built in 1914 and this week opened the doors to its greatly anticipated “Mast General Store.”

“The vibrancy and the activity on this street, on this corridor, I think is fantastic for our downtown.”

Jaime Clark, with Downtown Roanoke Incorporated, said the new apartment complex above the store, called “The Heir,” is just what that area of downtown needed.

“Mixed-use development makes a lot of sense and downtown living is still super popular, you know, we have seen pretty much every single project as soon as it goes online they pretty quickly go,” said Clark.

“The Heir” is no different. There are only around 20 apartments available out of over 70 and quickly going every day, which Clark said is due to a good mix of location and the great job the project manager did when laying out the complex design.

“They’re all a little bit unique going into an older building, you kind of have to make some spaces work and they’ve done a really nice job of making each space unique. There’s a lot of amenities; they even have a pool, which might be the only one that’s available for resident use in downtown I am aware of.”

There are currently 2,600 residents living in downtown and Clark says this goes to show just how much Roanoke’s downtown atmosphere is loved by people of all ages.

