Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 pm.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

UNC PRESIDENT

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s community college system president will become the next head of the University of North Carolina’s 17-campus system. A UNC Board of Governors member said on Thursday that Peter Hans will be introduced on Friday as the UNC system president. A search committee was formed last year to determine a permanent successor to Margaret Spellings, who left in early 2019. Interim president Bill Roper is set to leave the temporary job at the end of this month. Hans is no stranger to UNC system administration, previously serving on the Board of Governors and as its chairman from 2012 to 2014. By Gary Robertson. Sent: 500 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina has announced plans to test all state prison inmates for COVID-19 over the next two months. The move to do so comes after a court ordered the state to come up with a plan to offer a coronavirus test to its entire prison population. Officials say the testing will cost an estimated $3.3 million and take at least 60 days. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said all staff members also be tested. Statewide, numbers released Thursday from North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services showed 1,333 new cases of coronavirus and a third straight day of record-high hospitalizations at 857. By Bryan Anderson. Sent" 570 words.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISING

WASHINGTON - A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a $59 million effort to increase the number of racial minorities who vote by mail in November. Many Democrats view the step as crucial to turning out the party’s base during the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit arm of the donor network Way to Win is working with philanthropic organizations including the Ford Foundation and George Soros’ Open Society to raise the money. The network has already donated $50 million this cycle. But the group says more is needed because the coronavirus has led to a shortage of poll workers, contributed to long lines and forced the closure of some polling sites. By Brian Slodysko. Sent: 600 words.

___

NORTH CAROLINA

IN BRIEF:

—PROTEST FIRES-CHARGES FILED_Federal authorities say that a North Carolina man is facing charges related to setting fires in two businesses in downtown Raleigh during protests against racism and police brutality.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK REQUIREMENT_North Carolina’s capital city is set to require people wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

—CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-SALISBURY_The North Carolina city of Salisbury has approved a measure that would remove an 111-year-old Confederate monument there.

—NORTH CAROLINA-FUGITIVE ARRESTED_Authorities say a fugitive from North Carolina wanted in a rape case has been arrested in a small Arizona city south of Phoenix.

___

VIRGINIA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he’s holding off on relaxing on businesses and public gathers because of concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases in other states. Northam said at a news conference Thursday that Virginia was not ready to enter Phase 3 of reopening despite seeing sustained positive trends related to case numbers, hospitalizations and other metrics. Northam said there have been surges in other states that have eased restrictions “prematurely.” The governor said the earliest the state would Phase 3 is June 26. Republicans said there is sufficient data to open up this Friday. By Alan Suderman. Sent: 400 words.

DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE LEAK-SENTENCING

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A former counterterrorism analyst who leaked classified information to two journalists has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentencing of Henry Kyle Frese on Thursday. Frese was employed by the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2018 and 2019. Prosecutors said he shared secret details to a journalist he was dating while she was authoring articles about “certain foreign countries’ weapons systems.” Frese was sentenced in a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. He had pleaded guilty in February to violating the Espionage Act and faced up to 10 years in prison. Sent: 400 words.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-RICHMOND

RICHMOND, Va. - A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision Thursday after hearing from attorneys for the state and for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Gov Ralph Northam. Cavedo granted a motion from the state to dismiss the case but also gave the plaintiff another 21 days to file a new complaint. The 12-ton, 21-foot-tall statue has stood in a prominent spot along Monument Avenue since 1890. Northam ordered its removal earlier this month, citing the pain gripping the country after George Floyd’s death. . By Sarah Rankin. Sent: 786 words.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR RACE

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia state senator is launching a bid to be the state’s next governor, which if successful would make her the nation’s first African American woman to lead a state. Sen. Jennifer McClellan announced Thursday that she’s running for governor next year. She says she has the right skill set and track record to rebuild Virginia’s economy, safety nets and communities mid a coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest over police violence and systematic racism. In an interview with The Associated Press ahead of her formal announcement, she said she’s a proven problem solver and a “compassionate listener” who will work to build a more inclusive state. By Alan Suderman. Sent: 579 words.

IN BRIEF:

—CONFEDERATE SCHOOL NAMES_School board officials in a Virginia city say they will consider renaming three public schools named after men who fought for the Confederacy.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland is reporting nearly 42,000 new unemployment claims were filed last week. The labor department released the latest numbers of unemployment claims on Thursday. That’s a day after protesters rallied in front of the department in Baltimore to call for a better state response to requests for claims. Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson says the state has made progress processing and paying claims, but there is still work to do. Meanwhile, Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration says the state is reporting its lowest number of new cases since March 31. That’s 260 cases. The number of intensive care cases also is reportedly at the lowest since April 5. By Brian Witte. Sent: 400 words.

IN BRIEF:

—SINKING BOAT_Authorities in Delaware say they’ve recovered the body of a 45-year-old New Jersey man who went missing after a boat accident on the Delaware River.

—NAVAL ACADEMY-CADETS TWEETS_The U.S. Naval Academy has opened an investigation into social media posts allegedly made by a cadet that suggested police should shoot unarmed protesters and that Breonna Taylor received “justice” when she was shot and killed by police in Kentucky.

—WRONGFUL ARREST-LAWSUIT_A Salvadoran woman who successfully sued a Maryland county and its sheriff’s office for wrongful profiling and arrest has received a $100,000 settlement.

—SCHOOL POLICE-DELAWARE_A school board in Delaware has begun discussing whether to eliminate school police from the district as scrutiny of law enforcement grows across the nation.

___

SPORTS

FBC-DUKE’S MAYO BOWL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke’s Mayonnaise is the new title sponsor of the regular-season college football game and postseason bowl game played in Charlotte. The Greenville, South Carolina-based Duke’s Mayonnaise replaces Belk, whose contact ended last year. The Duke’s Mayo Classic will feature Notre Dame against Wake Forest on Sept. 26 at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl Game will be held at Bank of America Stadium at a date to be determined later and feature a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten Conference. By Steve Reed. Sent: 300 words.

BKN-ZION WILLIAMSON-LAWSUIT

A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. Wednesday’s order shifts the focus to a separate but related case in federal court in North Carolina. The Florida lawsuit was filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford. They accuse Williamson of breach of contract and want $100 million in damages. That came after Williamson sued in North Carolina to void his Prime Sports contract.

___

