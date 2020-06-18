Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 8:30 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISING

WASHINGTON - A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a $59 million effort to increase the number of racial minorities who vote by mail in November. Many Democrats view the step as crucial to turning out the party’s base during the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit arm of the donor network Way to Win is working with philanthropic organizations including the Ford Foundation and George Soros’ Open Society to raise the money. The network has already donated $50 million this cycle. But the group says more is needed because the coronavirus has led to a shortage of poll workers, contributed to long lines and forced the closure of some polling sites. By Brian Slodysko. Sent: 600 words.

___

NORTH CAROLINA

IN BRIEF:

—NORTH CAROLINA-FUGITIVE ARRESTED_Authorities say a fugitive from North Carolina wanted in a rape case has been arrested in a small Arizona city south of Phoenix.

___

VIRGINIA

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-RICHMOND

RICHMOND, Va. - A judge in Richmond is expected to hear arguments over whether to extend a temporary prohibition on the removal of a prominent, historic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. A circuit court judge issued a 10-day injunction June 8 prohibiting Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from taking down the bronze equestrian statue. It sits on Monument Avenue, a prestigious residential boulevard in the former capital of the Confederacy. Northam announced the statue would be removed following protests over the death of George Floyd. A lawsuit seeking to stop such a move was filed by a descendant of donors involved in transferring the statue to the state over a century ago. By Sarah Rankin. Sent: 525 words.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR RACE

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia state senator is launching a bid to be the state’s next governor, which if successful would make her the nation’s first African American woman to lead a state. Sen. Jennifer McClellan announced Thursday that she’s running for governor next year. She says she has the right skill set and track record to rebuild Virginia’s economy, safety nets and communities mid a coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest over police violence and systematic racism. In an interview with The Associated Press ahead of her formal announcement, she said she’s a proven problem solver and a “compassionate listener” who will work to build a more inclusive state. By Alan Suderman. Sent: 579 words.

IN BRIEF:

—CONFEDERATE SCHOOL NAMES_School board officials in a Virginia city say they will consider renaming three public schools named after men who fought for the Confederacy.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

IN BRIEF:

—SCHOOL POLICE-DELAWARE_A school board in Delaware has begun discussing whether to eliminate school police from the district as scrutiny of law enforcement grows across the nation.

___

SPORTS

BKN-ZION WILLIAMSON-LAWSUIT

A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. Wednesday’s order shifts the focus to a separate but related case in federal court in North Carolina. The Florida lawsuit was filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford. They accuse Williamson of breach of contract and want $100 million in damages. That came after Williamson sued in North Carolina to void his Prime Sports contract.

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. Any photo issues or needs please email Mike Stewart at bmstewart@ap.org or call 646-823-5818.