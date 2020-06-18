Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press
UNDATED (AP) — The recent national debate over racism has renewed calls for the NFL's Washington Redskins to change their name. Mayor Muriel Bowser believes a change is overdue and called the name an “obstacle” to the team building its next stadium and headquarters inside the District of Columbia. A recent study found that 49% of respondents considered the name Redskins offensive. The team had no comment about a possible name change. Owner Dan Snyder over the years has shown no indication that he'd change the name. Advocates call the name a dictionary-defined racial slur and hope this is the movement that finally invokes change.
UNDATED (AP) — Tiz the Law was made the early 6-5 favorite for the Belmont Stakes this weekend. Instead of concluding the Triple Crown, the Belmont is kicking off the series. The race will be run at 1 1/8 miles _ down from its usual grueling 1 1/2 miles _ without spectators or owners at Belmont Park in New York. Tiz the Law drew the No. 8 post in the 10-horse field. The race lost three top horses to injury: trainer Bob Baffert's undefeated duo of Charlatan and Nadal, along with Maxfield.