Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision Thursday after hearing from attorneys for the state and for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Gov Ralph Northam. Cavedo granted a motion from the state to dismiss the case but also gave the plaintiff another 21 days to file a new complaint. The 12-ton, 21-foot-tall statue has stood in a prominent spot along Monument Avenue since 1890. Northam ordered its removal earlier this month, citing the pain gripping the country after George Floyd's death.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state senator is launching a bid to be the state’s next governor, which if successful would make her the nation’s first African American woman to lead a state. Sen. Jennifer McClellan announced Thursday that she’s running for governor next year. She says she has the right skill set and track record to rebuild Virginia's economy, safety nets and communities mid a coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest over police violence and systematic racism. In an interview with The Associated Press ahead of her formal announcement, she said she’s a proven problem solver and a “compassionate listener” who will work to build a more inclusive state.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former counterterrorism analyst who leaked classified information to two journalists has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentencing of Henry Kyle Frese on Thursday. Frese was employed by the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2018 and 2019. Prosecutors say he shared secret details to a journalist he was dating while she was authoring articles about “certain foreign countries’ weapons systems.” Frese was sentenced in a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. He had pleaded guilty in February to violating the Espionage Act and faced up to 10 years in prison.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — School board officials in a Virginia city say they will consider renaming three public schools named after men who fought for the Confederacy. Norfolk School Board Chairwoman Noelle Gabriel announced during the board’s meeting on Wednesday that the body would reevaluate the names of Maury High School, William H. Ruffner Academy and W. H. Taylor Elementary. The school board was was set to discuss the names during a session next month. Gabriel said the names should be changed out of respect for black students who attend the schools. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Norfolk has more schools named for Confederates than any locality in the state.