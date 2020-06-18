Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision Thursday after hearing from attorneys for the state and for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Gov Ralph Northam. Cavedo granted a motion from the state to dismiss the case but also gave the plaintiff another 21 days to file a new complaint. The 12-ton, 21-foot-tall statue has stood in a prominent spot along Monument Avenue since 1890. Northam ordered its removal earlier this month, citing the pain gripping the country after George Floyd's death.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he’s holding off on relaxing on businesses and public gathers because of concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases in other states. Northam said at a news conference Thursday that Virginia was not ready to enter Phase 3 of reopening despite seeing sustained positive trends related to case numbers, hospitalizations and other metrics. Northam said there have been surges in other states that have eased restrictions "prematurely.” The governor said the earliest the state would Phase 3 is June 26. Republicans said there is sufficient data to open up this Friday.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Employment Commission says unemployment benefits will be suspended in more than 12,000 cases involving claimants refusing to return to work as coronavirus-related restrictions loosen and businesses reopen. The commission said in a news release that while certain circumstances may warrant continued payments, those payments are paused during an administrative review. The news release noted that approximately 400,000 job vacancies are currently posted on a state workforce website. The commission in May added a prominent link on its homepage for employers to report individuals who refuse work.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state senator is launching a bid to be the state’s next governor, which if successful would make her the nation’s first African American woman to lead a state. Sen. Jennifer McClellan announced Thursday that she’s running for governor next year. She says she has the right skill set and track record to rebuild Virginia's economy, safety nets and communities mid a coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest over police violence and systematic racism. In an interview with The Associated Press ahead of her formal announcement, she said she’s a proven problem solver and a “compassionate listener” who will work to build a more inclusive state.