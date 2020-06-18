Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Concrete barriers have been installed around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia's capital city, hours after demonstrators tore down a different Confederate monument. The Virginia Department of General Services said it was erecting the barriers Wednesday morning to protect the safety of demonstrators and the structure. The action came shortly after protesters toppled the Howitzers Monument located near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus on Tuesday. It's the third Confederate statue, and the fourth monument, to be torn down by demonstrators in Virginia following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A group of property owners in Richmond, Virginia, has dropped one lawsuit and replaced it with another seeking to block the removal of a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Gov. Ralph Northam has pledged to remove the statue amid nationwide protests over racial injustice and the deaths of black men at the hands of police officers. Attorney General Mark Herring has pledged to defend that stance. Herring moved an initial lawsuit the plaintiffs had filed in state court earlier this week to federal court. In response, the plaintiffs dropped the suit altogether on Thursday and refiled a new, similar suit in state court. The plaintiffs' attorney confirmed the action.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A statue of African American tennis legend Arthur Ashe on Richmond, Virginia’s, Monument Avenue has been vandalized with the words “White Lives Matter.” Photos show the monument base tagged with white spray paint and the words “white lives matter” as well as the initials “WLM.” Those initials were then later painted over with “BLM.” Richmond Police said they were alerted to the vandalism Wednesday morning. Police said they have information on possible suspects. The Arthur Ashe monument was dedicated in 1996 to memorialize the Richmond native and counterbalance the string of statues on Memorial Avenue dedicated to Confederate leaders.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Consumers in southwest Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and other parts of Virginia may soon receive a new area code when they are assigned new phone numbers. The State Corporation Commission said Wednesday a new 826 area code will be created and overlap with the existing 540 area code. The overlapping area codes allow people with existing 540 numbers to keep them. But new numbers issued in that territory will carry the 826 code, and the overlap will require customers to dial 10 digits instead of seven. The commission said the 540 area code will run out of numbers by 2022. All usable 540 numbers will be exhausted before 826 numbers are issued.