Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-RICHMOND

Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a historic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision Thursday after hearing from attorneys for the state and for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Gov Ralph Northam. He gave the plantiff another 21 days to refile a new complaint. The 12-ton 21-foot-tall statue has stood in a prominent spot along Monument Avenue since 1890. Northam ordered its removal earlier this month, citing the pain gripping the country over the death of George Floyd.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR RACE

Democrat McClellan announces bid to be Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state senator is launching a bid to be the state’s next governor, which if successful would make her the nation’s first African American woman to lead a state. Sen. Jennifer McClellan announced Thursday that she’s running for governor next year. She says she has the right skill set and track record to rebuild Virginia's economy, safety nets and communities mid a coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest over police violence and systematic racism. In an interview with The Associated Press ahead of her formal announcement, she said she’s a proven problem solver and a “compassionate listener” who will work to build a more inclusive state.

CONFEDERATE SCHOOL NAMES

Norfolk to discuss renaming 3 schools with Confederate ties

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — School board officials in a Virginia city say they will consider renaming three public schools named after men who fought for the Confederacy. Norfolk School Board Chairwoman Noelle Gabriel announced during the board’s meeting on Wednesday that the body would reevaluate the names of Maury High School, William H. Ruffner Academy and W. H. Taylor Elementary. The school board was was set to discuss the names during a session next month. Gabriel said the names should be changed out of respect for black students who attend the schools. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Norfolk has more schools named for Confederates than any locality in the state.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Miami-Dade board OKs anti-racism instruction

The Miami-Dade County school board has approved anti-racism instruction as part of the curriculum in one of the nation’s largest school districts. Board members approved it by an 8-1 vote late Wednesday, saying Miami-Dade schools need to firmly combat racism. Marta Perez, the only member who voted against it, says she received angry calls because of her opposition to the curriculum change. She says the district should focus instead on academics and existing initiatives that already emphasize inclusion.

CONFEDERATE STATUE TOPPLED-VIRGINIA

Concrete barriers installed around Lee statue in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Concrete barriers have been installed around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia's capital city, hours after demonstrators tore down a different Confederate monument. The Virginia Department of General Services said it was erecting the barriers Wednesday morning to protect the safety of demonstrators and the structure. The action came shortly after protesters toppled the Howitzers Monument located near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus on Tuesday. It's the third Confederate statue, and the fourth monument, to be torn down by demonstrators in Virginia following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

AMERICA PROTESTS-ASHE MONUMENT

'White Lives Matter' sprayed on Arthur Ashe memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A statue of African American tennis legend Arthur Ashe on Richmond, Virginia’s, Monument Avenue has been vandalized with the words “White Lives Matter.” Photos show the monument base tagged with white spray paint and the words “white lives matter” as well as the initials “WLM.” Those initials were then later painted over with “BLM.” Richmond Police said they were alerted to the vandalism Wednesday morning. Police said they have information on possible suspects. The Arthur Ashe monument was dedicated in 1996 to memorialize the Richmond native and counterbalance the string of statues on Memorial Avenue dedicated to Confederate leaders.

BC-VA-NEW AREA CODE

Here's the 411: New 826 area code to overlap with 540

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Consumers in southwest Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and other parts of Virginia may soon receive a new area code when they are assigned new phone numbers. The State Corporation Commission said Wednesday a new 826 area code will be created and overlap with the existing 540 area code. The overlapping area codes allow people with existing 540 numbers to keep them. But new numbers issued in that territory will carry the 826 code, and the overlap will require customers to dial 10 digits instead of seven. The commission said the 540 area code will run out of numbers by 2022. All usable 540 numbers will be exhausted before 826 numbers are issued.

WHITE NATIONALIST-DIVORCE DISPUTE

White nationalist leader faces jail in legal fees dispute

A judge in Montana has told white nationalist leader Richard Spencer that he faces two weeks in a county jail if he doesn’t reach a plan this week to pay off a legal debt stemming from his divorce case. Court records show the judge presiding over Spencer’s divorce case found him in contempt of court last month over his failure to pay more than $60,000 in fees owed to Joyce Funda, the court-appointed “guardian ad litem” who represented the interests of Spencer’s two children. Judge Heidi Ulbricht told Spencer last month he can avoid a $500 fine and 14 days in jail if he reaches a payment plan with Funda by Saturday.