Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

Concrete barriers installed around Lee statue in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Concrete barriers have been installed around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia's capital city, hours after demonstrators tore down a different Confederate monument. The Virginia Department of General Services said it was erecting the barriers Wednesday morning to protect the safety of demonstrators and the structure. The action came shortly after protesters toppled the Howitzers Monument located near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus on Tuesday. It's the third Confederate statue, and the fourth monument, to be torn down by demonstrators in Virginia following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

Plaintiffs drop 1 lawsuit, file another over Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A group of property owners in Richmond, Virginia, has dropped one lawsuit and replaced it with another seeking to block the removal of a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Gov. Ralph Northam has pledged to remove the statue amid nationwide protests over racial injustice and the deaths of black men at the hands of police officers. Attorney General Mark Herring has pledged to defend that stance. Herring moved an initial lawsuit the plaintiffs had filed in state court earlier this week to federal court. In response, the plaintiffs dropped the suit altogether on Thursday and refiled a new, similar suit in state court. The plaintiffs' attorney confirmed the action.

'White Lives Matter' sprayed on Arthur Ashe memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A statue of African American tennis legend Arthur Ashe on Richmond, Virginia’s, Monument Avenue has been vandalized with the words “White Lives Matter.” Photos show the monument base tagged with white spray paint and the words “white lives matter” as well as the initials “WLM.” Those initials were then later painted over with “BLM.” Richmond Police said they were alerted to the vandalism Wednesday morning. Police said they have information on possible suspects. The Arthur Ashe monument was dedicated in 1996 to memorialize the Richmond native and counterbalance the string of statues on Memorial Avenue dedicated to Confederate leaders.

Here's the 411: New 826 area code to overlap with 540

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Consumers in southwest Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and other parts of Virginia may soon receive a new area code when they are assigned new phone numbers. The State Corporation Commission said Wednesday a new 826 area code will be created and overlap with the existing 540 area code. The overlapping area codes allow people with existing 540 numbers to keep them. But new numbers issued in that territory will carry the 826 code, and the overlap will require customers to dial 10 digits instead of seven. The commission said the 540 area code will run out of numbers by 2022. All usable 540 numbers will be exhausted before 826 numbers are issued.

White nationalist leader faces jail in legal fees dispute

A judge in Montana has told white nationalist leader Richard Spencer that he faces two weeks in a county jail if he doesn’t reach a plan this week to pay off a legal debt stemming from his divorce case. Court records show the judge presiding over Spencer’s divorce case found him in contempt of court last month over his failure to pay more than $60,000 in fees owed to Joyce Funda, the court-appointed “guardian ad litem” who represented the interests of Spencer’s two children. Judge Heidi Ulbricht told Spencer last month he can avoid a $500 fine and 14 days in jail if he reaches a payment plan with Funda by Saturday.

Lafayette Square could decide Trump's legacy — and election

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has often emerged relatively unscathed from a seemingly endless stream of crises and controversies. But the forceful clearing of demonstrators from the park across from the White House has resonated like few others, prompting top military leaders and usually lockstep Republicans to distance themselves from the president. It is likely to claim a prominent place in Trump’s entry in the history books. It also could help shape an election less than five months away. Even the president and members of his inner circle have privately expressed worry that its impact could be lasting.

The Latest: Prosecutors say Floyd restrained 1 minute less

Minnesota prosecutors have acknowledged that police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, not the 8:46 that has become a global symbol of police brutality. Timestamps cited in the document’s description of the incident, much of which was caught on video, showed Chauvin had his knee on Floyd for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, including 1 minute, 53 seconds after Floyd appeared to stop breathing. The Associated Press began asking about the error the day after the initial charges were filed, but prosecutors had repeatedly declined to address the matter.

Researchers predict smaller 'dead zone' in Chesapeake Bay

Researchers are predicting a slightly smaller-than-average oxygen dead zone in the Chesapeake Bay this year. One of the main reasons why is because there was less rainfall washing pollution off of farms and cities and into the nation’s largest estuary. The forecast was released Wednesday by researchers from the University of Michigan, the University of Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay Program. The dead zones are created when nitrogen pollution fuels an overgrowth of algae that eats up the water’s oxygen. Swaths of water that have little or no oxygen cannot support the bay’s vast ecosystem. It includes crabs, oysters and various species of fish.