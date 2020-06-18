Advertisement

Lewis Gale rolls out new Fracture Liaison program

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It's estimated that half of women, and a quarter of men, over age 50 will have a low trauma fracture in their lifetime.

”Patients want to blame their foot wear, oh I was wearing my flip flops and I should have been wearing my tennis shoes, or they want to blame the it’s a hard surface because it was the black top in their driveway as opposed to the carpet in their living room,” said Laurie Beth Moyer, an orthopedic surgeon at LewisGale.

When it comes to injuries from falls, the numbers speak for themselves.

“If you look at hospital admissions, particularly in women, osteoporosis related fractures are responsible for more admissions than heart attacks, strokes and breast cancer,” said Bryan Torre, the physician advisor for the program.

So Lewis Gale has been working on a Fracture Liaison program that’s unique to them for Southwest Virginia, targeting preventive care, especially for folks who have already sustained fractures.

The first step: a visit to a room containing a DEXA scanner.

“To evaluate a patient’s bone density, you get a DEXA scan, it’s a very simple, painless procedure that takes about 15-20 minutes, done right here at LG and is simply x-rays of your hips and your back and maybe your wrists, and that looks at how dense is your bone in that area,” said Moyer.

Other factors like family history, calcium and Vitamin D levels play a role, but the density is key.

“This is what normal bone looks like, normal bone has pores, channel, it’s living tissue that’s constantly broken down and built back up throughout your lifetime. Osteoporosis bone, that cycle gets mismatched, and the bone starts breaking down much faster than it builds up, and what bone you do have becomes very porous and very weak,” said Moyer.

While there is no cure for osteoporosis, a treatment plan could mean the difference between getting back up after a fall, and needing surgery after a fall.

To learn more about the program, you can call (877) 242-2362.

