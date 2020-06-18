Lynchburg will celebrate Juneteenth as paid city holiday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City Council voted Thursday to close all Lynchburg Municipal Offices Friday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. This is the first time the city will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday by closing city offices and giving employees a paid day off.

Juneteenth is short for June Nineteenth, and marks the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth marks an end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.

June 16, Governor Ralph Northam announced he would be supporting legislation to make June 19 an official paid state holiday.

“I appreciate the City Manager for bringing this to City Council,” said Mayor Tweedy. “I believe it is important for our employees and our community that we recognize such a pivotal moment in our Nation’s history.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.