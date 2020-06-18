Advertisement

Scattered storms expected through early evening

A few showers may produce downpours along with gusty wind
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Scattered showers and pop-up storms are developing on schedule today. We anticipate most of these will begin to fall apart after sunset with the loss of heating. If any storms contain some heavier rainfall more localized flooding is possible. Increasing instability will also allow thunderstorms to become more prevalent through Friday.

The low will begin to weaken and lift to the northeast this weekend ending our soggy, gloomy weather pattern. We’ll start to see a little more sunshine toward the second part of the weekend as temperatures soar back into the 80s.

Summer officially begins Saturday and it’s going to definitely feel like it. Increasing humidity and temperatures will lead to more afternoon showers and storms through your Father’s Day. We’ll continue with this summer trend through next week.

Rivers are still running high but most are nearing crest or on their way back down. Click on the link below for the latest river levels and forecast.

Latest River Levels
Rainfall Totals from the past 72 hours Up Until Last Night

THURSDAY

Scattered showers and storms will develop into the afternoon. If some storms contain some heavier downpours more localized flooding is possible since the ground is so saturated. Our highs will get a little warmer climbing into the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY

Another round of showers and storms will develop as the low pressure system begins to move to our northeast. Our high will climb into the mid and upper 70s.

More rain adds up through Friday
More rain adds up through Friday(WDBJ)

WEEKEND

We start off with mostly cloudy conditions Saturday with more showers and storms, but we’ll get more sunshine as we head into Sunday. Your Father’s Day forecast is looking sunny to start with more showers and storms by the afternoon. Our highs this weekend will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Monday and Tuesday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with your typical afternoon thunderstorms. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s.

