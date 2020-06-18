North Cross to resume in-person classes in fall, test all students three times in first month

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - When students return to North Cross School in September, it will not be business as usual.

While everyone – from early childhood through high school -- will be back on campus, those roughly 500 students will arrive and depart on staggered schedules to avoid crowding, they will have regular temperature checks, and they or their parents will be forced to fill out a questionnaire on a mobile app each day to ensure they do not have any coronavirus symptoms.

“With our careful reopening plans, I feel like we are putting our students in the best possible place to learn,” said Head of School Chris Procter.

Students will also be subject to regular COVID-19 screenings.

Under supervision of the school nurse, all students and staff will self-administer a coronavirus test before the school year begins, then two weeks later, and again in another two weeks.

“We’ve managed to procure enough tests to make sure our faculty, staff, and student populations don’t experience any large outbreaks,” said Procter.

Emily Brown is a kindergarten teacher at North Cross and a mother of two North Cross high schoolers.

She says the school will not hold large gatherings, lunches and gym classes will be adjusted, more classrooms than usual will be used to keep students further separated, and students will only ever interact with a certain small group of other students in hopes of preventing a mass-spread of the virus.

“We’re very mindful of our practices as we move throughout the day, making sure that things are more scheduled and routine to make sure that all the safety measures are met,” said Brown.

School is set to resume September 8.

In addition to the three tests within the first month, North Cross plans to test all students and staff for COVID-19 at least once a month throughout the school year.

