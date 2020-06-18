Advertisement

Portion of Electric Rd. in Roanoke shut Thursday due to accident

The crash is in the 4400 block of Electric Road in Roanoke County.
(GIM)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7)-- A multi-vehicle crash has shut down Electric Road from Elm View Road to Ogden Road, in front of Tanglewood Mall, for an undetermined amount of time.

The crash is in the 4400 block of Electric Road in Roanoke County.

The crash was reported Thursday afternoon.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Could double-decker plane seating be the new way to fly economy?

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The concept from Zephyr Aerospace replaces the standard seats and overhead bins with the new seats that can lay flat.

News

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Gear teeth in a device that automatically changes from all-wheel-drive to front-wheel-drive can wear off and cut power to the front wheels

News

Lynchburg will celebrate Juneteenth as paid city holiday

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is the first time the city will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday by closing city offices and giving employees a paid day off.

News

Two month’s worth of rain since Sunday with more to come (Photos)

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Remember our historic flooding back in May? It too was caused by a stalled out low pressure system that just didn’t want to budge. Like the last event, our cutoff low pressure brought several month’s worth of rain in a short amount of time. Could we see a repeat of 2018's record rain.

Latest News

News

2020 ACC Football Kickoff to be held virtually

Updated: 4 hours ago
ACC Football Kickoff was originally scheduled to be held at The Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina.

News

Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision Thursday after hearing from attorneys for the state and for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Gov Ralph Northam.

Entertainment

West Virginia state fair canceled due to recent COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
On Tuesday, the State Fair of West Virginia Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 event due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Crime

Suspect in wife’s murder, shot by deputy, arrested after release from hospital

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Investigators are still piecing together a timeline regarding what led to the murder, and then they will turn the file over to the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 6 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

National

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 8 hours ago
Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times.