Portion of Electric Rd. in Roanoke shut Thursday due to accident

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7)-- A multi-vehicle crash has shut down Electric Road from Elm View Road to Ogden Road, in front of Tanglewood Mall, for an undetermined amount of time.

The crash is in the 4400 block of Electric Road in Roanoke County.

The crash was reported Thursday afternoon.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.