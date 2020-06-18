Advertisement

Residents seek answers on road repairs after washout

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Summit Ridge Drive - it’s where Wednesday’s rain washed out the entrance of the road.

Now, residents are looking for answers on when it’ll be fixed.

“I’d just like to know when he’s gonna respond to it and do something about it,” said Rocky Bare.

Bare has lived in the area almost 30 years.

He says the fallout of Wednesday’s incident has been growing for about five years.

“It started out with a sinkhole about five years ago. It started out small and just got bigger and bigger,” said Bare.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation told WDBJ7 they have no jurisdiction over the roadway, as it’s privately owned.

Therefore, any repairs will have to come from the property owner.

“It is not something that’s a part of our state-maintained inventory and therefore, because it is private, it is not something that we would be responsible for the repairs,” said Jason Bond, VDOT spokesperson.

Multiple residents who didn’t wish to go on camera told WDBJ7 that they pay fees to a property owner for the roadway to be maintained.

One resident pointed out another spot about a quarter mile up Summit Drive similar to the main entrance.

Bare says that another powerful storm could soon push this spot to be like the incident from Wednesday.

“Bentwood Drive - it’s getting ready to wash out just as bad. As soon as this next storm hits, it’ll probably be gone too,” said Bare.

Residents tell WDBJ7 the property is owned by a Roanoke County man.

We’re continuing to work to get that information confirmed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

