Roanoke Juneteenth event organizer speaks on cancellation, state holiday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam has declared June 19 a state holiday. But a large annual celebration in Roanoke will have to wait until next year.

Jeff Artis, and the Roanoke chapter of The Southern Christian Leadership conference, have put on a free event at Washington Park to celebrate Juneteenth for the last 14 years.

This year, they made the decision to cancel.

They typically see more than 1,000 people at the event, and didn’t want to take the risk.

Artis says making June 19 a holiday in Virginia is a great step in the right direction.

”There’s a tendency for some people to say that anything black is anti white and that certainly is not the case. One thing that we made sure with the Roanoke celebration is that it is a day of fellowship. We invite people to come into our community, to celebrate this day with us,” said Artis.

Sponsors make it possible to hold the event, which includes lunch, free each year. Planning has already begun for the 2021 Juneteenth event.

