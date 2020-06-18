Senate passes $1.1B in funding for Virginia National Parks deferred maintenance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Federal legislation is moving forward to help address $1.1 billion in deferred maintenance costs at Virginia National Parks.

Senator Mark Warner held a press call Thursday to discuss The Great American Outdoors Act, which just passed in the Senate.

That act will supply funding for $6.5 billion of deferred maintenance at parks nationwide.

Warner has been pushing for this legislation for three years.

“It’s a giant step forward in terms of our preserving and maintaining our National Parks, our history and heritage, and making sure that we honor our commitment to continue to maintain our great public land,” said Warner.

The bill still needs to pass in the House.

Senator Warner is optimistic it will be on President Trump’s desk to be signed into law by July 4th.

