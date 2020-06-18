Senior softball players to get high school sendoff this summer

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - While their senior seasons were all but wiped out, high school softball graduates around our region are getting one more chance to play this summer.

The senior all-star games are set to be played on July 20-21 at the Lord Botetourt High School softball field, and they are open to any graduating seniors in the region.

Players will be honored before the games with a rose and an announcement of their future plans.

It’s a sendoff that hits especially close to home for organizer and William Byrd assistant softball coach Kassie Brammer.

“For me personally, someone who’s 24 and has lost both of my parents, that was the last time they both saw me in a softball uniform,” Brammer said. “Those are pictures that I cherish. I have them all up in my house. It’s an extremely important day.

“I had the opportunity to go and continue at college, so I got more games in my future. Not every kid has that. They should be honored for what they did on the ballfield. Clearly, to play, they kept up their academics. They went to school. They did what they needed to do. They’re not just athletes. They’re great kids and they deserve to be honored and that’s what the senior day is for.”

For more information or to sign up, visit the event’s website.

