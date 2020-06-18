Two Bedford police officers test positive for coronavirus

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Bedford police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They said the first case was reported Tuesday.

They’re now increasing their cleaning efforts.

They’re now also testing all Bedford Police Department employees.

“All of our officers are wearing masks at this point whenever we deal with anybody so that we don’t spread it in any way,” said Todd Foreman, Bedford police chief. “Our biggest concern is keeping the public safe and keeping our officers safe and still being able to be out here protecting our community.”

The test results on the other employees are still pending.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.