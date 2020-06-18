Two month’s worth of rain since Sunday with more to come (Photos)

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Remember our historic flooding back in May? It too was caused by a stalled out low pressure system that just didn’t want to budge. Like the last event, our cutoff low pressure brought several month’s worth of rain in a short amount of time.

On average, the Roanoke area receives 3.83″ of rain during the month of June. So far this month, reports from the National Weather Service show rainfall totals from Sunday through Wednesday (Jun 14-17) closing in on 7″ in spots. The heaviest fell over the Glade Creek water basin which stretches from the Roanoke Valley into Botetourt where homes were in jeopardy.

Autoplay Caption

A REPEAT OF 2018?

If you remember 2018, you’ll recall it was a record-setting year of rainfall. We ended the year at 62.39″ for Roanoke. Other areas experienced similar record rainfall. That year started fairly average but really started ramping up the rainfall by late-Spring and early Summer. It was followed by a very active fall season of rainfall.

This year, we’re getting a head start. So far, Roanoke has 4 inches more rain than this same time in 2018. Unless things dry up considerably. We could be challenging 2018 for rainfall. A lot can change in 6 months. In fact, you can go from deluge to drought in just a short time.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.