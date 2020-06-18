VA Lottery
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
09-16-17-20-26-35, Bonus: 2
(nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-five; Bonus: two)
17-20-25-30-33
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three)
01-12-18-28-29
(one, twelve, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
10-28-51-54-57, Cash Ball: 4
(ten, twenty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
4-1-5
(four, one, five)
0-0-3
(zero, zero, three)
1-1-7-4
(one, one, seven, four)
0-3-5-2
(zero, three, five, two)
07-10-63-64-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, ten, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million