Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 18.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 10:15 AM Jill Biden on virtual campaign trail in Virginia and North Carolina for husband Joe - Former Second Lady Dr Jill Biden campaigns virtually in Virginia and North Carolina for husband presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, participating in a listening sessions on reopening schools with Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin and Richmond, VA, educators, students, and parents (10:15 AM EDT) and with Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Raleigh and Durham, NC, educators, students, and parents (1:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSclrGKpQ1xaRfZo8PS4Af39DALACWPHPJI1cytMaq9KOSh1-g/viewform *

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 10:30 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner discusses impact of Great American Outdoors Act - Democratic Sen. Mark Warner discusses the economic impact of the Great American Outdoors Act, via media call with other participants including PEW Charitable Trusts' Marcia Argust, National Parks Conservation Association's Kristen Bengel, Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge's Landon Howard, and a Wolf Trap Foundation representative

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Nelly Decker, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Nelly_Decker@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 754 0688

Those wishing to join the call must RSVP to Nelly_Decker@warner.senate.gov to receive dial-in information.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 1:00 PM House Dems unveil Moving Forward Act - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio, Frank Pallone Jr., Richard Neal, Maxine Waters, and Bobby Scott unveil the Moving Forward Act - legislation to rebuild the country's infrastructure - via press conference

Location: H-207, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: Office of the House Speaker, 1 202 225 0100

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 2:00 PM Virginia Governor Ralph Northam provides an update on the state's coronavirus (COVID-19) response

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Alena Yarmosky, Virginia governor press secretary, Alena.Yarmosky@governor.virginia.gov, 1 804 786 2211

https://www.governor.virginia.gov/covid19-pool-feed/

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 6:00 PM Danica Roem on campaign trail for Joe Biden - Virginia Delegate Danica Roem campaigns for presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, participating in a 'LGBTQ+ for Biden' call on Biden's plans to advance equality for transgender Americans. Participants include author Mimi Lemay, Pose Star &and Trans Tech founder Angelica Ross, and LGBTQ+ movement leader Mara Keisling

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP:

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 - Sunday, Jun. 21 POSTPONED: American Association of University Professors Annual Conference on the State of Higher Education - POSTPONED: American Association of University Professors Annual Conference on the State of Higher Education * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Washington DC - Crystal City, 300 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aaup.org/aaup

Contacts: Gwendolyn Bradley, AAUP media, gbradley@aaup.org, 1 202 737 5900

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 Athenaeum Gallery reopens - Athenaeum Gallery reopens following its temporary closure due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with an exhibition of Elzbieta Sikorska. Capacity is limited and visitors are expected to wear face masks

Location: Athenaeum, 201 Prince St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nvfaa.org/

Contacts: Northern Virginia Fine Arts Association, admin@nvfaa.org

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 - Sunday, Jun. 21 CANCELED: The Nation's Gun Show - CANCELED: The Nation's Gun Show * Rescheduled from April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com

Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 9:00 AM CarMax Inc: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Celeste Gunter / Katharine Kenny, CarMax Inc Investor Relations, celeste_gunter@carmax.com, 1 804 935 4597

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 CarMax Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Celeste Gunter / Katharine Kenny, CarMax Inc Investor Relations, celeste_gunter@carmax.com, 1 804 935 4597

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 20 Dominion Energy: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy Investor Relations, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492