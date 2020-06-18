Volunteers head to New Freedom Farm in Buchanan to help cleanup

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) -Crews had to rescue horses from a flooded farm Wednesday. Cleanup was underway Thursday.

Volunteers were out at the farm picking up the pieces. The Founder of New Freedom Farm, a farm dedicated to helping veterans through horse therapy, says she’s devastated about the damage but thankful the animals are okay. She says she’s also overwhelmed with all the support she’s already received.

“People that have come from New Jersey, tomorrow people are coming from North Carolina, and the phone hasn’t stopped ringing for offering for help to come cleanup and do things, so I’m very grateful for the support,” Lois Dawn Fritz, founder and director of New Freedom Farm, said.

Brenda Einhorn, a friend of Fritz, left her home in New Jersey at 3 a.m. Thursday and drove over five hours to Buchanan to help. She’s a member of the national nonprofit Rolling Thunder.

“My dad was a World War II veteran, and he taught me they’re the ones who protect us, and you protect them and you do for them, and I give from my heart, that’s how important it is to me, and what she does is one of the most important things you can do, saving these veterans,” Einhorn said.

Another friend and farm volunteer, Beth Gibbs, came to the farm early Thursday to start cleaning the debris off of the fences.

“Cuz we’re a community, and I believe community needs to come together when something tragic like this happens and help out,” Gibbs said.

Wednesday, water filled the farm, knocking over a tree, breaking a fence, and muddying the grounds. Veteran Mentor Andrew Kintgen was luckily there to rescue the horses and take them inside. Thursday, he was back out and cleaning up.

“We’re moving debris, we’re fixing all the fences, we’ve had to clean out the barn from the flooding going through the bar which has never happened before, so it’s going to be a lot of work, and I’m very thankful that all these volunteers have come out to help and do all this work,” Kintgen said.

He says cleanup efforts will take at least another two weeks.

