Agency offers warm line to Virginians struggling to cope with Covid-19 crisis

If you’re finding it hard to cope with the effects of the Covid-19 crisis, there’s someone who’s ready and willing to hear you out.

Virginia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has rolled out a warm line. It’s a phone number you can call. On the other end of the line are crisis counselors.

Thanks to a $390,000 grant from FEMA and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, those counselors are available to provide emotional support and referrals. Unlike 9-1-1 which is reserved for emergencies, the warm line aims to provide an accessible space to discuss daily struggles.

“What our crisis counselors are trained to do is, a lot of what they do is just listen, a lot of folks just want somebody to talk to and someone to listen to them and help to you know think through their issues, challenges and problems,” said Craig Camidge, the director of the Office of Emergency Management at the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

The toll free phone number is 877-349-6428. It’s available each weekday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on weekends from 5 to 9 p.m.

