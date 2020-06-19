Advertisement

AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

The AMC plan hit a nerve for many on Thursday and #boycottAMC quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.
(Source: AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
(Source: AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)
By Lindsay Bahr
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said Friday that its theaters will require patrons to wear masks upon reopening, which will begin in mid-July. Customers who don’t wear masks won’t be admitted or allowed to stay.

“We think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests,” Aron said. “It is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks.”

Rival chain Regal followed AMC’s lead. Spokesman Richard Grover said Friday that moviegoers must wear masks in all its theaters as well.

AMC Theaters wasn’t the first to say it would defer to officials on the mask issue. That policy was identical to what Cinemark announced earlier this month. Cinemark did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Most major retailers require masks for customers only where local rules mandate it.

But the AMC plan hit a nerve for many on Thursday and #boycottAMC quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

The outrage was further flamed by one of Aron’s comments in an interview with the Hollywood trade Variety that implied that taking a hard stance on mask-wearing was a political matter.

“We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy,” Aron said. “We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary.”

He also said that he thought the “vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks” and that he planned to lead by example and would be wearing a mask himself.

The interview came on the same day that California started requiring people throughout the state to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible.

While public health officials say wearing a mask is important in helping stop the spread of COVID-19, not wearing one has become a political statement for people who say it violates their freedom or exaggerates the threat of the coronavirus. President Donald Trump has pushed back against masks, even as the virus has killed more than 100,000 Americans this year.

Earlier Friday, Alamo Drafthouse, which operates around 40 locations in the U.S. said that it would be requiring that guests wear masks at its theaters, with a caveat for eating and drinking. Those without masks, it said, would be given one. AMC plans to sell masks for $1.

Most indoor U.S. theaters have been closed since mid-March because of COVID-19. But both independent locations and major chains are readying to reopen within the next month.

AMC said it will open 450 of its U.S. locations on July 15, with the goal of having most of its theaters in operation by July 24 for the opening of Disney’s “Mulan” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” the following week.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Employee dies at BWXT facility in Lynchburg

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The company, while not releasing details, said the incident did not involve any release of radioactive material and there is no risk to the public or the environment.

News

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from US ports until mid-September

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that it’s extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Spanish Newscast June 18, 2020

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Phillies: 5 players test positive for virus at Florida camp

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By AP
The outbreak occurs as Florida has experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Reports: TSA insider faults agency’s response to coronavirus

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
The TSA said in a statement Friday that it has followed guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in deciding protection standards for workers.

News

Roanoke organizations collaborate for Juneteenth community cleanup

Updated: 49 minutes ago
“It is about freedom but it’s also about much more, it’s about resiliency. It’s about being a positive impact, being the person to build bridges."

News

Sheriff’s deputies leave after staging at Pepsi plant in Hollins

Updated: 1 hour ago
No roads in the area were closed.

News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 1 hours ago
The expanded policy means even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host.

News

Radford cat born without fully developed spine

Updated: 2 hours ago
His owner frequently adopts animals with disabilities, but said if Bran could talk, he’d say, “What disabilities?”

News

Rapper Hurricane Chris charged with murder in fatal shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
The rapper released multiple albums and is best known for the song "A Bay Bay," which went platinum in 2007.