Advertisement

America marks Juneteenth as protests bring new attention

Protesters march in a Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by the Dallas Black Firefighters Association on Juneteenth 2020 in Dallas, Friday, June 19, 2020. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Protesters march in a Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by the Dallas Black Firefighters Association on Juneteenth 2020 in Dallas, Friday, June 19, 2020. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.(Associated Press)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A traditional day of celebration turned into one of protest Friday, as Americans marked Juneteenth, a holiday that long commemorated the emancipation of enslaved African Americans but that burst into the national conversation this year after widespread demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

In Nashville, Tennessee, about two dozen black men, most wearing suits, quietly stood arm in arm Friday morning in front of the building that houses the city’s criminal courts. Behind them was a statue of Justice Adolpho Birch, the first African American to serve as chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court.

"If you were uncomfortable standing out here in a suit, imagine how you would feel with a knee to your neck," said Phillip McGee, one of the demonstrators, referring to George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. The killing has sparked weeks of sustained, nationwide protest.

"We just want to paint a better narrative for every brother out here that you see, and every brother out here that you don't see," McGee said.

Former President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862, and it became effective the following Jan. 1. But it wasn't enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in April 1865. Word didn't reach the last enslaved black people until June 19 of that year, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas.

Most states and the District of Columbia now recognize Juneteenth, which is a blend of the words June and 19th, as a state holiday or day of recognition, like Flag Day. But in the wake of protests of Floyd's killing this year, many more Americans — especially white Americans — are becoming familiar with the holiday and commemorating it.

Events were expected to be held in every major American city on Friday. Numerous events were planned in and around Boston, including a rally organized by Black Lives Matter to call for an end to "mass incarceration and over-policing" of communities of color, and a labor union-organized automobile caravan as part of the nationwide Drive to Justice campaign, which seeks changes in policing and other measures.

In Wisconsin, a Juneteenth flag was raised early Friday morning for the first time over the state Capitol in Madison, and an all-day celebration was planned for the first time in Green Bay, featuring games, speakers and performances. Milwaukee was hosting a sit-in and solidarity march.

Young people were planning to lead a march on the Rhode Island Statehouse in Providence on Friday afternoon to call for "defunding" the police and investing in the black community.

President Donald Trump issued a presidential message for Juneteenth in which he noted "the unimaginable injustice of slavery and the incomparable joy that must have attended emancipation."

"It is both a remembrance of a blight on our history and a celebration of our Nation's unsurpassed ability to triumph over darkness," Trump added.

Trump had originally been scheduled to speak in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Friday, but changed the date amid an uproar about his appearance on a date of such significance. Protesters have been gathering at the venue this week ahead of his appearance.

South Dakota's Republican Gov. Kristi Noem proclaimed Friday as Juneteenth Day, but the proclamation does not make the day a state-recognized holiday.

___

Marcelo reported from Boston; Smith reported from Providence, Rhode Island.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Employee dies at BWXT facility in Lynchburg

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The company, while not releasing details, said the incident did not involve any release of radioactive material and there is no risk to the public or the environment.

News

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from US ports until mid-September

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that it’s extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Spanish Newscast June 18, 2020

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Phillies: 5 players test positive for virus at Florida camp

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By AP
The outbreak occurs as Florida has experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19.

News

AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Bahr
The AMC plan hit a nerve for many on Thursday and #boycottAMC quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Latest News

News

Reports: TSA insider faults agency’s response to coronavirus

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
The TSA said in a statement Friday that it has followed guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in deciding protection standards for workers.

News

Roanoke organizations collaborate for Juneteenth community cleanup

Updated: 50 minutes ago
“It is about freedom but it’s also about much more, it’s about resiliency. It’s about being a positive impact, being the person to build bridges."

News

Sheriff’s deputies leave after staging at Pepsi plant in Hollins

Updated: 1 hour ago
No roads in the area were closed.

News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 1 hours ago
The expanded policy means even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host.

News

Radford cat born without fully developed spine

Updated: 2 hours ago
His owner frequently adopts animals with disabilities, but said if Bran could talk, he’d say, “What disabilities?”