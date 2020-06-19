Advertisement

American Airlines bans man who refused to wear face mask

American said Straka will be banned until the airline drops its requirement that passengers and crew members wear face coverings to limit spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
According to the airline, conservative activist Brandon Straka ignored requests by crew members to wear a mask while the plane with 122 passengers prepared to leave for Dallas-Fort Worth.
According to the airline, conservative activist Brandon Straka ignored requests by crew members to wear a mask while the plane with 122 passengers prepared to leave for Dallas-Fort Worth.(Brandon Straka/CNN)
By David Koenig
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has banned a man who was kicked off a plane for refusing to wear a face covering, among the first such incidents since airlines promised this week to step up enforcement of their mask rules.

A spokesman for American said Thursday that the airline decided to ban the man after reviewing the incident, which occurred Wednesday at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

According to the airline, conservative activist Brandon Straka ignored requests by crew members to wear a mask while the plane with 122 passengers prepared to leave for Dallas-Fort Worth. He was ordered off the 172-seat plane and put on a later flight.

American said Straka will be banned until the airline drops its requirement that passengers and crew members wear face coverings to limit spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

"We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our customers and team members, which is why we strengthened enforcement of our policy for required face coverings on board," said airline spokesman Ross Feinstein. "We expect customers who choose to fly with us to comply with these policies, and if necessary, we will deny future travel for customers who refuse to do so."

Straka recorded an exchange with a flight attendant on the plane. In another video that he posted on Twitter after being banished to the gate area, he said there is no law requiring passengers to wear a mask.

That is true — it is only a policy by the airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration has declined requests by airlines and their labor unions to make masks mandatory.

American and other leading U.S. airlines announced the mask rules last month. This week, they vowed to step up enforcement after several instances in which people complained about other passengers not covering their faces.

Most of the airlines make exceptions for young children, for passengers while they are eating or drinking, and for those with some medical conditions.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Potential housing crisis looms as states lift eviction freezes

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Renters in 42 states have been protected under eviction moratoriums, postponing rent payments as the economy stutters due to COVID-19.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

News

Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit along Rt. 460 in Lynchburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
The pedestrian was hit just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

News

VDH: 57,443 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,607 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
5,807 people have been hospitalized. 528,914 tests have been conducted, with a 7% positive rate over the last week.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

Latest News

News

Spanish newscast June 19

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Radford City Schools student wins competitive state scholarship

Updated: 11 hours ago
Amber Duncan won the Granville Meade Scholarship for region seven this week.

News

Rec league cuts threaten sports for thousands of Roanoke City kids

Updated: 11 hours ago
Up until now, the city has provided these rec clubs with referees, scorekeepers, scheduling help, and more

News

Summer Solstice virtual festivities for Downtown Blacksburg

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Status of funds for rec clubs during pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
WDBJ7's Eric Miller reports

News

Radford silent march and protest

Updated: 12 hours ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports