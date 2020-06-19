Black Lives Matter fundraiser to happen Friday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

On Friday, multiple businesses across Montgomery County will be taking part in a Blacks Lives Matter fundraiser.

It started out as a Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. idea. It has since expanded to the county after more businesses showed interest.

The money raised will help the Christiansburg Institute, which was the first high school in Southwest Virginia to educate African American children.

“This funding will help sustain our organization during this COVID-19 pandemic to make sure we can keep serving the Montgomery County community and make sure we can keep partnering with leaders in this community to preserve this history,” said Christiansburg Institute, Inc. Executive Director Chris Sanchez.

Each participating business determines how much of their sales will go toward the fundraiser.

“We’re very thankful to live in a community that is as diverse as we are and at DBI we’re very supportive of that and we couldn’t think of a better way to contribute to this,” said Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. Executive Director Casey Jenkins.

A complete list of participating businesses can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/936433576800614/

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.