Advertisement

Brett Hankison, Louisville detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.(Source: WAVE)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

Hankison was one of three LMPD officers involved in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor, and once his name and picture started surfacing on local media, several women started coming forward in recent weeks alleging Hankison sexually assaulted them.

Below is a very brief statement Fischer made on Facebook at about 11:30 a.m. Friday:

“Thank you for joining us for a brief by important announcement. Chief Schroeder is today initiating termination procedures against Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison. Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law which I very much would like to see changed, the chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment or even the timing of this decision. I know that you will have questions, and I’m sorry that I cannot answer them because of the state law KRS Chapter 67C.3261F. Please direct any questions about the state law precluding us from commenting further to Jefferson County attorney Mike O’Connell. Thank you.”

It’s not clear if the other two LMPD officers involved in Taylor’s death -- Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove -- will be disciplined. The trio served a warrant at Taylor’s home on March 13, as part of a drug investigation. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told police afterward that when he and Taylor asked who was knocking at the door, there was no reply. Then, when he saw the door being rammed open, he fired one shot toward the ground, prompting a barrage of gunfire in return. Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot multiple times and lay dying in her hallway.

An hour earlier, WAVE 3 News reported that FBI agents were at Taylor’s home Friday morning, 98 days after her death.

LMPD shared with local media Chief Rob Schroeder’s pre-termination letter to Hankison. The letter states Hankison “wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds” into Taylor’s apartment without knowing what he was shooting at.

“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” Schroeder wrote to Hankison, who, according to the letter, had previously been disciplined for “reckless conduct that injured (an) innocent person.”

“Your conduct demands your termination,” Schroeder continued.

The letter redacted the date on which Hankison will have an opportunity to defend himself.

The Taylor shooting has driven three weeks of civil unrest across Louisville, at a time when protests have packed streets in hundreds of cities around the country. Taylor supporters have demanded the three officers be fired and charged, but no criminal charges have been filed in the case. Hankison also has not been charged in connection with the sex-assault allegations.

Thursday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his office’s investigation is still ongoing, adding that he wouldn’t share any specifics about it until it is complete.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wave3.com.

Latest News

Breaking

Employee dies at BWXT facility in Lynchburg

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The company, while not releasing details, said the incident did not involve any release of radioactive material and there is no risk to the public or the environment.

News

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from US ports until mid-September

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that it’s extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Spanish Newscast June 18, 2020

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Phillies: 5 players test positive for virus at Florida camp

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By AP
The outbreak occurs as Florida has experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19.

News

AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Bahr
The AMC plan hit a nerve for many on Thursday and #boycottAMC quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Latest News

News

Reports: TSA insider faults agency’s response to coronavirus

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
The TSA said in a statement Friday that it has followed guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in deciding protection standards for workers.

News

Roanoke organizations collaborate for Juneteenth community cleanup

Updated: 51 minutes ago
“It is about freedom but it’s also about much more, it’s about resiliency. It’s about being a positive impact, being the person to build bridges."

News

Sheriff’s deputies leave after staging at Pepsi plant in Hollins

Updated: 1 hour ago
No roads in the area were closed.

News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 1 hours ago
The expanded policy means even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host.

News

Radford cat born without fully developed spine

Updated: 2 hours ago
His owner frequently adopts animals with disabilities, but said if Bran could talk, he’d say, “What disabilities?”

News

Rapper Hurricane Chris charged with murder in fatal shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
The rapper released multiple albums and is best known for the song "A Bay Bay," which went platinum in 2007.