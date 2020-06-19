Christiansburg Institute reignites interest in preserving local black history

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Juneteenth this year has even more historical significance than years past after Governor Northam declared the day a state holiday earlier this week. And the celebration is getting renewed nationwide interest as well.

June 19th, 1865, news of President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas, the last slave owning state in the country. The announcement officially freed the last remaining slaves.

The day was named Juneteenth, but it has gone widely unnoticed outside of the Longhorn State over its 155-year history.

“I think this represents a colossal failure on behalf of America to meaningfully preserve black history,” executive director of Christiansburg Institute Inc., Chris Sanchez said.

But it’s not just national black history that’s gone largely unnoticed. It’s local black history too.

Like the forgotten Edward A. Long building on Scattergood Drive in Christiansburg. It was once part of the first African-American high school in Southwest Virginia, the Christiansburg Institute, founded in 1866.

"Students who went to CI are still here, in the Montgomery County community and across Southwest Virginia."

Like Debbie Sherman-Lee who attended 8th grade in 1966, the school’s last year of existence.

“This building is just so important to our community,” she said.

Christiansburg Institute Inc, is a non-profit named after the school that’s committed to preserving this not only historical, but rare piece of property.

“There are over 95,000 entries on the register of historic places,” Sanchez said. “And we know that of those 95,000, only 2 percent represent African-American history.”

While something as prized as one of the first buildings named after an African-American educator is right in the middle of one of our hometowns, it remains a relative secret.

“There are so many people who have lived here their whole lives, who went to Christiansburg High School, who even had family who went to CI, and have no idea that this 100-year history existed,” Sanchez said.

As the secret of Christiansburg Institute is becoming more known, so is the history and celebration of Juneteenth. Even to long-time anti-racism advocates like Sanchez.

“I moved here from the north, from Michigan, about six years ago,” he explained. “[I] did not know what Juneteenth was until I moved here to the south and began working with CI.”

Now Sanchez is urging people to use the momentum and energy from today’s current civil rights and Black Lives Matter movement to help make positive and effective change right here at home.

“A lot of people want to get involved,” he said. “[They ask] what’s a tangible item for folks to attach to, to support in this historic moment?

“It is right here,” Sanchez said gesturing emphatically to the building behind him. “In Montgomery County, in the seat of Montgomery County, Christiansburg, Virginia, we have a historic, African-American building, 4.4 acres of ancestral land and a 100-year history that needs a lot of resources to preserve.”

Sanchez, Sherman-Lee and other members of the non-profit have a big vision for what this place could look like in the future.

“Like Chris, I want to see the building completed,” Sherman-Lee said. “But also, thinking big, I want to see another building that will house even more things. Maybe a community garden.”

The multi-purpose space will bring members of the community together for work, play, celebration and even preservation and display of historical artifacts from the school’s past.

One small step in mankind’s giant leap into a more accepting future.

“Because we know that black history can facilitate meaningful dialogue today to inform solutions for tomorrow,” Sanchez said.

The Christiansburg Institute is also holding a Juneteenth celebration in July. They wanted to do the event this weekend, but postponed due to weather concerns.

Now the Juneteenth: A Celebration of Black Lives, Black Talent, and Black Joy will take place at the Edgar A Long property July 11.

