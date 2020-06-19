Advertisement

City takes feedback on bus station move

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Cyndi Jones is a regular at the Campbell Court Transit Center. Before the pandemic, Jones rode these buses “a lot,” she said with a laugh. “Like, in and out.”

But Thursday afternoon, standing in front of a rendering of the city’s new Transit Center, she has some concerns.

“From where I’m standing, it doesn’t meet the needs of my community,” said Jones.

The Roanoke native says she has a physical disability, and worries that the walk from the planned transit center to the current Amtrak Platform will be too much for her, and people like her.

“You’re not accommodating me at all,” she said.

Jones was one of dozens sharing their feedback about the new transit center at a community meeting Thursday evening. Suggestions ranged from improved access for disabled people to notes on the proposed layout.

“We’re going to take all that back, and take a pass through that and see what we can do,” said Nathan Harper. Harper is with Spectrum Design, the group currently working on conceptual designs for the project.

“I’d say we’re about halfway through that process,” he said.

Once the designs are completed, Harper says the city can start finding a contractor to take the buildings from paper, to the real world.

“We’re looking to create a solution that will be a real asset to this community, and something that riders can continue to enjoy for many, many, many years to come,” he said.

Cyndi Jones says she does like most of what she’s seen so far. But she hopes Spectrum and the city will keep the public involved as this project moves forward.

“Make sure the community knows what’s going on,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Employee dies at BWXT facility in Lynchburg

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The company, while not releasing details, said the incident did not involve any release of radioactive material and there is no risk to the public or the environment.

News

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from US ports until mid-September

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that it’s extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Spanish Newscast June 18, 2020

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Phillies: 5 players test positive for virus at Florida camp

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By AP
The outbreak occurs as Florida has experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19.

News

AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Bahr
The AMC plan hit a nerve for many on Thursday and #boycottAMC quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Latest News

News

Reports: TSA insider faults agency’s response to coronavirus

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
The TSA said in a statement Friday that it has followed guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in deciding protection standards for workers.

News

Roanoke organizations collaborate for Juneteenth community cleanup

Updated: 51 minutes ago
“It is about freedom but it’s also about much more, it’s about resiliency. It’s about being a positive impact, being the person to build bridges."

News

Sheriff’s deputies leave after staging at Pepsi plant in Hollins

Updated: 1 hour ago
No roads in the area were closed.

News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 1 hours ago
The expanded policy means even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host.

News

Radford cat born without fully developed spine

Updated: 2 hours ago
His owner frequently adopts animals with disabilities, but said if Bran could talk, he’d say, “What disabilities?”

News

Rapper Hurricane Chris charged with murder in fatal shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
The rapper released multiple albums and is best known for the song "A Bay Bay," which went platinum in 2007.