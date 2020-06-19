City takes feedback on bus station move

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Cyndi Jones is a regular at the Campbell Court Transit Center. Before the pandemic, Jones rode these buses “a lot,” she said with a laugh. “Like, in and out.”

But Thursday afternoon, standing in front of a rendering of the city’s new Transit Center, she has some concerns.

“From where I’m standing, it doesn’t meet the needs of my community,” said Jones.

The Roanoke native says she has a physical disability, and worries that the walk from the planned transit center to the current Amtrak Platform will be too much for her, and people like her.

“You’re not accommodating me at all,” she said.

Jones was one of dozens sharing their feedback about the new transit center at a community meeting Thursday evening. Suggestions ranged from improved access for disabled people to notes on the proposed layout.

“We’re going to take all that back, and take a pass through that and see what we can do,” said Nathan Harper. Harper is with Spectrum Design, the group currently working on conceptual designs for the project.

“I’d say we’re about halfway through that process,” he said.

Once the designs are completed, Harper says the city can start finding a contractor to take the buildings from paper, to the real world.

“We’re looking to create a solution that will be a real asset to this community, and something that riders can continue to enjoy for many, many, many years to come,” he said.

Cyndi Jones says she does like most of what she’s seen so far. But she hopes Spectrum and the city will keep the public involved as this project moves forward.

“Make sure the community knows what’s going on,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.