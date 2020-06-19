Employee dies at BWXT facility in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An employee of the BWXT nuclear facility in Lynchburg died while at work Friday.

That’s according to a statement from the facility, saying it happened about 10:30 a.m., while the employee was working at the Mount Athos Road facility. No one else was hurt.

No name has been released.

The company said BWXT’s onsite Emergency Team and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

The company, while not releasing details, said the incident did not involve any release of radioactive material and there is no risk to the public or the environment.

In a statement, the company said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, friends and co-workers. "

