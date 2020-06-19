Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1:30 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

UNC PRESIDENT

RALEIGH, N.C. — The head of North Carolina’s community college network was chosen Friday to lead the state’s 17-campus public university system. By Bryan Anderson. SENT: 670 words. With AP Photos.

NORTH CAROLINA

IN BRIEF:

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT_A state agency says North Carolina’s unemployment rate neared 13% in May.

—ARRESTED OUTSIDE JAIL_Authorities in North Carolina have arrested 43 people outside a jail in Charlotte after reports of visitors and employees being harassed.

—FATAL HELICOPTER CRASH_Authorities say a helicopter pilot from Virginia has died after his aircraft struck a power line and crashed in eastern North Carolina.

—NEW POLICE POLICY-FAYETTEVILLE_The Fayetteville Police Department has a new policy that will require officers to intervene if they witness fellow officers using excessive force.

___

VIRGINIA

ELECTION 2020-VIRGINIA PRIMARY

RICHMOND, Va. - For the second time in two years, no big-name Republicans in Virginia are bothering to try to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. Once a hotly contested swing state where Senate elections were decided by small margins, Virginia has swung solidly blue in the Trump era as voters in the state’s growing suburbs reject the president’s agenda. This Tuesday, three relatively unknown Republicans will compete in a primary election to take on incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat who is seeking his third term. By Alan Suderman. Sent: 650 words. With AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

—MUSLIM CEMETERY — Federal authorities are suing a northern Virginia county over zoning regulations that prohibit an Islamic organization from developing a religious cemetery on land it had purchased for that purpose.

—HEMP FACILITY-NORTHAM ANNOUNCEMENT_Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that a company will invest more than $3 million to establish the state’s first large-scale facility to process hemp and to extract CBD oil.

—BOAT OPERATOR-DEATH_Police in Virginia say a charter boat operator has died after jumping into the ocean to try to rescue a sea turtle.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

POLICE CHIEF RESIGNS-RACIAL BIAS

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The top elected official in a Maryland suburb of Washington discusses the resignation of the county’s police chief amid claims that the department ignored racial discrimination against black and Hispanic officers. By Michael Kunzelman. Upcoming.

FORMER MAYOR-PERJURY PLEA

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Disgraced former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh was expected to plead guilty to perjury at a state court hearing Friday. Pugh already has been sentenced to three years in federal prison in a scandal involving her “Health Holly” children’s books, which touted exercise and nutrition and netted Pugh hundreds of thousands of dollars. The state perjury charge relates to Pugh’s failure to disclose her business interest in Healthy Holly, LLC on financial disclosure forms when she was a state senator. Pugh is scheduled to report to federal prison later this month. Sent: 434 words. Will be updated from 1:30 p.m. hearing.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN KLOBUCHAR

CHICAGO - Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of vice presidential contention and urging Democrat Joe Biden to select a woman of color instead. The Minnesota senator said Thursday night on MSNBC that she called the presumptive presidential nominee Wednesday night and made the suggestion. She says it would be a step Biden could take to help “heal this nation.” It comes as the senator’s home state has been roiled by the killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer. Klobuchar herself came under fire for her handling of a murder case when she was a prosecutor that sent a black teen to prison for life. By Sarah Burnett. Sent: 690 words.

IN BRIEF:

—AMERICA PROTESTS-TROOPER MEMORIAL VANDALIZED_Delaware State Police say a $3,000 reward is being offered for assistance in solving the vandalism of a memorial dedicated to troopers who died in the line of duty.

___

