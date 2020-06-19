Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A proposed financial and governing overhaul for North Carolina’s Department of Transportation received unanimous state Senate approval this week even though it would lessen Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s control of the DOT board. By Gary Roberston. SENT: 460 words.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday vetoed another attempt by Republican legislators to accelerate the speed in which North Carolina commerce is being restored through his COVID-19 executive order. The vetoed measure would have allowed fitness centers and gyms to reopen at 50% capacity and bars to reopen for outdoor patrons, while expanding outdoor seating for restaurants already partially reopened for sit-down service. By Gary Robertson. SENT: 760 words.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The head of North Carolina’s community college network was chosen Friday to lead the state’s 17-campus public university system. By Bryan Anderson. SENT: 670 words. With AP Photos.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT_A state agency says North Carolina’s unemployment rate neared 13% in May.

—ARRESTED OUTSIDE JAIL_Authorities in North Carolina have arrested 43 people outside a jail in Charlotte after reports of visitors and employees being harassed.

—FATAL HELICOPTER CRASH_Authorities say a helicopter pilot from Virginia has died after his aircraft struck a power line and crashed in eastern North Carolina.

—NEW POLICE POLICY-FAYETTEVILLE_The Fayetteville Police Department has a new policy that will require officers to intervene if they witness fellow officers using excessive force.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he will release the names of nursing homes that have had a coronavirus outbreak, a reversal from his previous stance that releasing the information could violate patients’ privacy. By Alan Suderman and Sarah Rankin. SENT: 660 words.

RICHMOND, Va. - For the second time in two years, no big-name Republicans in Virginia are bothering to try to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. Once a hotly contested swing state where Senate elections were decided by small margins, Virginia has swung solidly blue in the Trump era as voters in the state’s growing suburbs reject the president’s agenda. This Tuesday, three relatively unknown Republicans will compete in a primary election to take on incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat who is seeking his third term. By Alan Suderman. Sent: 650 words. With AP Photos.

—MOTORCYCLISTS-ARMED MAN — A Virginia man is scheduled to appear in court next week on misdemeanor weapons charges after pointing a rifle at a group of motorcyclists who stopped in his neighborhood.

—MUSLIM CEMETERY — Federal authorities are suing a northern Virginia county over zoning regulations that prohibit an Islamic organization from developing a religious cemetery on land it had purchased for that purpose.

—HEMP FACILITY-NORTHAM ANNOUNCEMENT_Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that a company will invest more than $3 million to establish the state’s first large-scale facility to process hemp and to extract CBD oil.

—BOAT OPERATOR-DEATH_Police in Virginia say a charter boat operator has died after jumping into the ocean to try to rescue a sea turtle.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland police chief resigned this week within hours of a court filing that portrayed his department, one of the state’s largest, as an agency poisoned by a racist culture. By Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 830 words.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Baltimore’s disgraced former mayor pleaded guilty to a state perjury charge Friday for failing to disclose a business interest relating to her “Healthy Holly” children’s books on her financial disclosure forms when she was a state senator. Catherine Pugh, a 70-year-old Democrat, already has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for netting hundreds of thousands of dollars in the self-dealing scandal over the books that touted exercise and nutrition. By Brian Witte. SENT: 540 words.

DOVER, Del. —Attorneys for Democratic Gov. John Carney have told a federal judge the coronavirus restrictions he imposed on businesses and individuals in Delaware are constitutional under a standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court more than a century ago. Crney’s lawyers also said in a court filing Thursday that a Delaware cleric has no standing to challenge those restrictions, and that he has not been harmed over limitations Carney imposed on church worship services. By Randall Chase. SENT: 530 words.

CHICAGO - Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of vice presidential contention and urging Democrat Joe Biden to select a woman of color instead. The Minnesota senator said Thursday night on MSNBC that she called the presumptive presidential nominee Wednesday night and made the suggestion. She says it would be a step Biden could take to help “heal this nation.” It comes as the senator’s home state has been roiled by the killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer. Klobuchar herself came under fire for her handling of a murder case when she was a prosecutor that sent a black teen to prison for life. By Sarah Burnett. Sent: 690 words.

—AMERICA PROTESTS-TROOPER MEMORIAL VANDALIZED_Delaware State Police say a $3,000 reward is being offered for assistance in solving the vandalism of a memorial dedicated to troopers who died in the line of duty.

