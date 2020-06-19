Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 8:30 a.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

IN BRIEF:

—NEW POLICE POLICY-FAYETTEVILLE_The Fayetteville Police Department has a new policy that will require officers to intervene if they witness fellow officers using excessive force.

___

VIRGINIA

IN BRIEF:

—HEMP FACILITY-NORTHAM ANNOUNCEMENT_Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that a company will invest more than $3 million to establish the state’s first large-scale facility to process hemp and to extract CBD oil.

—BOAT OPERATOR-DEATH_Police in Virginia say a charter boat operator has died after jumping into the ocean to try and rescue a sea turtle.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

POLICE CHIEF RESIGNS-RACIAL BIAS

The top elected official in a Maryland suburb if Washington will hold a news conference on the resignation of the county’s police chief amid claims that the department ignored racial discrimination against black and Hispanic officers. By Michael Kunzelman. Upcoming:

FORMER MAYOR-PERJURY PLEA

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Disgraced former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh is expected to plead guilty to perjury. A plea hearing is scheduled Friday in a circuit court. Pugh already has been sentenced to three years in federal prison in a scandal involving her “Health Holly” children’s books, which touted exercise and nutrition and netted Pugh hundreds of thousands of dollars. The state prosecutor says she’s expected to plead guilty to the state perjury charge. It relates to Pugh’s failure to disclose her business interest in Healthy Holly, LLC on financial disclosure forms when she was a Maryland state senator. She’s scheduled to report to federal prison later this month. Sent: 434 words.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN KLOBUCHAR

CHICAGO - Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of vice presidential contention and urging Democrat Joe Biden to select a woman of color instead. The Minnesota senator said Thursday night on MSNBC that she called the presumptive presidential nominee Wednesday night and made the suggestion. She says it would be a step Biden could take to help “heal this nation.” It comes as the senator’s home state has been roiled by the killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer. Klobuchar herself came under fire for her handling of a murder case when she was a prosecutor that sent a black teen to prison for life. By Sarah Burnett. Sent: 690 words.

IN BRIEF:

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. Any photo issues or needs please email Mike Stewart at bmstewart@ap.org or call 646-823-5818.