Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) — The recent national debate over racism has renewed calls for the NFL's Washington Redskins to change their name. Mayor Muriel Bowser believes a change is overdue and called the name an “obstacle” to the team building its next stadium and headquarters inside the District of Columbia. A recent study found that 49% of respondents considered the name Redskins offensive. The team had no comment about a possible name change. Owner Dan Snyder over the years has shown no indication that he'd change the name. Advocates call the name a dictionary-defined racial slur and hope this is the movement that finally invokes change.