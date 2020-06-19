Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EDT

PARTLOW, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is scheduled to appear in court next week on misdemeanor weapons charges after pointing a rifle at a group of motorcyclists who stopped in his neighborhood. The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the private subdivision of Whelan Ridge Estates last Sunday and were met by a group of men who had pulled off into the subdivision. The men said they did not see a “Private Road No Trespassing” sign when they stopped to rest. Authorities said area resident Dennis Lee Berry pointed a semiautomatic rifle at the motorcyclists and accused them of trespassing.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities are suing a northern Virginia county over zoning regulations that prohibit an Islamic organization from developing a religious cemetery on land it had purchased for that purpose. The Justice Department said Friday that Stafford County violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act by enacting overly restrictive regulations blocking the proposed cemetery. The complaint alleges that an amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance in 2016 blocked the All Muslim Association of America from developing an Islamic cemetery on a 29-acre (12-hectare) parcel of land. The ordinance was adopted after neighbors raised concerns about well contamination.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — For the second time in two years, no big-name Republicans in Virginia are bothering to try and win a seat in the U.S. Senate. Once a hotly contested swing state where Senate elections were decided by small margins, Virginia has swung solidly blue in the Trump era as voters in the state’s growing suburbs reject the president’s agenda. This Tuesday, three relatively unknown Republicans will compete in a primary election to take on incumbent U.S. Mark Warner, a Democrat who is seeking his third term in the Senate.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that a company will invest more than $3 million to establish the state’s first large-scale facility to process hemp and to extract CBD oil. The governor’s office said in a statement Thursday that the project will create 22 new jobs and that the company has committed to buying 90 percent of its hemp from growers in Virginia. Blue Ribbon Extraction's facility will be located in the Town of South Boston in Halifax County, which is outside of Danville and near the North Carolina border. The Democratic governor said the company will spend $70 million on payments to Virginia farmers over the next three years.