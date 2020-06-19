Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-RICHMOND

For now, Virginia still can't remove massive Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision Thursday after hearing from attorneys for the state and for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Gov Ralph Northam. Cavedo granted a motion from the state to dismiss the case but also gave the plaintiff another 21 days to file a new complaint. The 12-ton, 21-foot-tall statue has stood in a prominent spot along Monument Avenue since 1890. Northam ordered its removal earlier this month, citing the pain gripping the country after George Floyd's death.

AP-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA

Northam says next phase of reopening at least a week away

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he’s holding off on relaxing on businesses and public gathers because of concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases in other states. Northam said at a news conference Thursday that Virginia was not ready to enter Phase 3 of reopening despite seeing sustained positive trends related to case numbers, hospitalizations and other metrics. Northam said there have been surges in other states that have eased restrictions "prematurely.” The governor said the earliest the state would Phase 3 is June 26. Republicans said there is sufficient data to open up this Friday.

VIRGINIA UNEMPLOYMENT

Virginia: More than 12K have refused to return to work

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Employment Commission says unemployment benefits will be suspended in more than 12,000 cases involving claimants refusing to return to work as coronavirus-related restrictions loosen and businesses reopen. The commission said in a news release that while certain circumstances may warrant continued payments, those payments are paused during an administrative review. The news release noted that approximately 400,000 job vacancies are currently posted on a state workforce website. The commission in May added a prominent link on its homepage for employers to report individuals who refuse work.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR RACE

Democrat McClellan announces bid to be Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state senator is launching a bid to be the state’s next governor, which if successful would make her the nation’s first African American woman to lead a state. Sen. Jennifer McClellan announced Thursday that she’s running for governor next year. She says she has the right skill set and track record to rebuild Virginia's economy, safety nets and communities mid a coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest over police violence and systematic racism. In an interview with The Associated Press ahead of her formal announcement, she said she’s a proven problem solver and a “compassionate listener” who will work to build a more inclusive state.

AP-US-DEFENSE-INTELLIGENCE-LEAK-SENTENCING

Ex-analyst gets 2.5 years for leaking info to journalists

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former counterterrorism analyst who leaked classified information to two journalists has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentencing of Henry Kyle Frese on Thursday. Frese was employed by the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2018 and 2019. Prosecutors say he shared secret details to a journalist he was dating while she was authoring articles about “certain foreign countries’ weapons systems.” Frese was sentenced in a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. He had pleaded guilty in February to violating the Espionage Act and faced up to 10 years in prison.

AP-US-AP-EXPLAINS-JUNETEENTH-HOLIDAY

AP Explains: Juneteenth marks day last enslaved people freed

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free 155 years ago. Now, with support growing for the racial justice movement, 2020 may be the year the holiday reaches a new level of recognition. Juneteenth is a blend of the words June and 19th. It's the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the last enslaved black people they were free after the Civil War. Juneteenth celebrations began the next year in Galveston and eventually reached other states. While the coronavirus pandemic is moving many celebrations online, states, cities and companies are moving to make the day an official holiday.

BC-US-DEA DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS

Retired DEA agents say agency has legacy of discrimination

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of retired black narcotics agents say the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has discriminated against its African-American employees for decades. The group of retired agents said in a statement sent to news organizations that Attorney General William Barr was out of touch with racial disparities in federal law enforcement. They pointed to a federal court ruling just last year that held the DEA liable for damages against black agents who faced discrimination when seeking promotions. The DEA said its policies “make clear that racism and discrimination will not be tolerated.”

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-CONGRESS-CONFEDERATE-SYMBOLS

Portraits of former Confederate leaders removed from Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Portraits honoring four former House speakers who served in the Confederacy are gone from the U.S. Capitol. The paintings were removed Thursday after Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that the men “embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy.″ Pelosi directed the House clerk to oversee the immediate removal of portraits depicting former speakers from three Southern states: Robert Hunter of Virginia, James Orr of South Carolina and Howell Cobb and Charles Crisp, both of Georgia. The ornately framed portraits had hung outside the House chamber for decades, barely noticed by lawmakers, staffers and journalists.