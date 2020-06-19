Man arrested after allegedly firing shots in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

Deputies arrested a Pulaski County man Thursday after receiving reports that he fired a gun within the Fairlawn community of the county.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a call reporting shots fired in the area of 6499 Annie Akers Road led officials to approach the property shortly after 5 p.m., causing the suspect to rush into his home. He refused multiple requests to leave the home. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team set a perimeter to contain the scene and protect local families and homes.

Jeffrey Scott Sims eventually surrendered after talking with negotiation personnel and was taken into custody around 8:50 p.m. He had been out of jail at the time on a secured bond from charges in Montgomery County.

“He came out, we took him into custody, just like we like things to end, and everyone gets to go home safe and that’s our goal,” said Sgt. Stuart Nelson.

Sims is charged with Public Intoxication, Reckless Handling of a Firearm and a Capias.

Officials are still surveying the case.

