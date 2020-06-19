McClellan announces campaign for Governor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan is running for Governor.

The Democratic lawmaker has represented the Richmond area in the House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate since 2006.

She announced her campaign Thursday morning, and said the state needs strong leadership as it deals with continuing crises, including the coronavirus pandemic, and the reckoning over racial inequity.

“I want to run to help us recover from these in a way that addresses systematic inequity, rebuilds our safety net for the next crisis and brings everyone to the table,” McClellan told WDBJ7, “and restores their faith that we can solve your problems, and we’re going to have you be part of the solution.”

The election is next year.

McClellan is the second Democrat to announce for Governor, and more are expected to seek the party’s nomination.

