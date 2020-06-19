Advertisement

Missouri teens help remove anti-police vandalism at playground

After cleaning off the graffiti, the teens had their own message for the police.
A goalpost at a Missouri playground had anti-police vandalism painted on it. (Source: WDAF, CNN)
A goalpost at a Missouri playground had anti-police vandalism painted on it. (Source: WDAF, CNN)(WDAF/CNN)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (WDAF/CNN) - Two Missouri teenagers decided to take action after seeing anti-police vandalism at a playground.

WDAF reports a goalpost at a playground in the Kansas City suburb of Blue Springs had a pig’s face painted on it with the words “Kill ‘em all.” Jazmine Walker, 14, said her 9-year-old brother ran home terrified after seeing the message.

“He was actually really scared, and he was like, ‘I don’t want to go back down there,’” Walker said. “He kept asking, ‘Do they want to kill me?’”Walker and her friend, 14-year-old Savanna Bardt, grabbed some Clorox wipes and removed the message.

“It just kind of upset me because I felt like there was a different way to express your feelings than vandalizing a public place where kids hang out and play,” Bardt said.

The Blue Springs Police Department expressed its gratitude for the teens’ efforts.

“I think that these young ladies and these young men took away a lot of the hurt,” Lt. Joe Fanara said. “What I’d like to say to the vandalizers? Shame on you. We want people to be able to get out their true thoughts. Come down. Talk to us. Don’t come out here and damage property for other people who want to come out here and play basketball or enjoy a park.”

After cleaning off the graffiti, the teens had their own message for the police.

“I’m sorry that people treat you like this, and we know that just because a few people have made mistakes that it doesn’t define all of them,” Bardt said.

Police have yet to determine who was behind the vandalism.

Copyright 2020 WDAF via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Potential housing crisis looms as states lift eviction freezes

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Renters in 42 states have been protected under eviction moratoriums, postponing rent payments as the economy stutters due to COVID-19.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

News

Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit along Rt. 460 in Lynchburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
The pedestrian was hit just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

News

VDH: 57,443 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,607 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
5,807 people have been hospitalized. 528,914 tests have been conducted, with a 7% positive rate over the last week.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

Latest News

News

Spanish newscast June 19

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Radford City Schools student wins competitive state scholarship

Updated: 11 hours ago
Amber Duncan won the Granville Meade Scholarship for region seven this week.

News

Rec league cuts threaten sports for thousands of Roanoke City kids

Updated: 11 hours ago
Up until now, the city has provided these rec clubs with referees, scorekeepers, scheduling help, and more

News

Summer Solstice virtual festivities for Downtown Blacksburg

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Status of funds for rec clubs during pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
WDBJ7's Eric Miller reports

News

Radford silent march and protest

Updated: 12 hours ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports