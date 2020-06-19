Olde Salem Days canceled for 2020

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rotary Club of Salem has announced Olde Salem Days will not take place in 2020 because of coronavirus and social distancing concerns.

The annual event, which attracts artisans and visitors to Main Street each September, is a joint venture between the Rotary Club and several Salem city departments.

Plans are in the works for the 2021 event.

Vendors with questions should email info@oldesalemdays.com.

